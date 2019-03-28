Orioles vs. Yankees Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

After a long offseason baseball is finally back, when the New York Yankees open the regular season, at least in the US, hosting the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon.

Thursday, March 28 at 1:00 PM ET

Yankee Stadium

12°F

Sunshine giving way to clouds

Winds from the S 10 km/h

Gusts: 16 km/h

Coverage: ESPN

Baltimore Orioles (+1.5 at +164) vs. New York Yankees (-1.5 at -184)

Over/Under: 9

Baltimore Orioles

After having their worst season since coming to Baltimore in 1954, the Orioles tore down their roster and now it’s time to rebuild under rookie manager Brandon Hyde and first-year general manager Mike Elias but there are not many reasons to believe that 2019 will be better.

The Orioles lack starting pitching, they still have Chris Davis and their farm system doesn’t seem to have a savior coming up. The waiver claims and minor league contracts of players like Eric Young Jr. and Alcides Escobar won’t accelerate their rebuild.

New York Yankees

A dangerous lineup led by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in the middle, an improved starting rotation and a bullpen that includes Aroldis Chapman, Dellin Betances, Zack Britton, Adam Ottavino and Chad Green makes the Yankees as dangerous as ever. That bullpen gives the Yankees a clear advantage over the Red Sox and most teams and if they stay healthy they should have no problem winning the American League East.

Pitching Matchup:

Andrew Cashner (4-15, 5.29 ERA, 1.58 WHIP last season) vs. Masahiro Tanaka (12-6, 3.75 ERA, 1.13 WHIP last season)

Andrew Cashner will get the ball on Opening Day, which is strange because he was far from ace last season, posting a poor 5.29 ERA while losing 15 games and recording just 99 strikeouts in 153 innings over 28 starts. Cashner was just 2-8 with a 5.30 ERA in 14 road starts last season and he posted a 4.26 ERA in four starts against the Yankees.

Masahiro Tanaka takes the hill for the Yankees, he pitched well last season, going 12-6 with a 3.75 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP in 27 starts, recording 159 strikeouts in 156 innings of work. Tanaka was just 5-5 with a 4.09 ERA at Yankee Stadium and 2-1 with a 4.09 ERA in four starts against the Orioles, surrendering five home runs.

Orioles vs. Yankees Trends and Prediction

The Baltimore Orioles are:

14-40 in their last 54 games overall

16-58 in their last 74 road games

16-59 in their last 75 games against a right-handed starter

13-49 in their last 62 games during game 1 of a series

1-6 in Cashner’s last seven road starts

1-6 in the last seven meetings

The New York Yankees are:

48-21 in their last 69 home games against a right-handed starter

73-33 in their last 106 home games

36-17 in their last 53 games during game 1 of a series

6-1 in Tanaka’s last seven starts during game 1 of a series

46-22 in Tanaka’s last 68 home starts

This will be a long season for the Orioles and I won’t bet on Andrew Cashner on an Opening Day at Yankee Stadium against a Murderers’ Row kind of lineup. Tanaka is vulnerable to giving up home runs so the Over is a lean for me but the talent gap between both teams is evident. I like the Yankees on the run line.

Pick: Yankees -1.5

