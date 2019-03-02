Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Makes Comical Instagram Post

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been one of the top goal scorers in the Premier League this season. Aubameyang’s recent Instagram post alluded to just that. The Arsenal star posted a photo of himself gripping the net with a smile.

“The net my friend 🙏🏽🙌🏽☝🏽,” Aubamayang posted in the caption.

Aubameyang also posted a video of himself playing goalkeeper against his Arsenal teammate Matteo Guendouzi.

Heading into Arsenal’s matchup with Tottenham, Aubameyang ranked third in the EPL with 16 goals just two scores behind leader Sergio Aguero. Aubameyang has had 55 percent of his 51 shots on target, per BBC. When he is not scoring goals, Aubameyang keeps life very simple.

“I’m a pretty straightforward guy,” Aubameyang told Arsenal.com. “I enjoy being at home and of course I also like driving – I love cars. But other than that I enjoy spending time with my family. My ideal day off? I’d go to Spain, maybe go to the sea. I’d enjoy some free time with my children and my wife. Just that, really.”

There has been some misconceptions of Aubameyang because of his flashy persona. Jurgen Klopp coached Aubameyang for his first two seasons at Dortmund and spoke highly of the striker.

“He was not difficult to manage – not for a second,” Klopp explained to The Guardian. “He’s a very smart boy and a very, very nice guy, with different tastes gear-wise and stuff like that. It was always really a pleasure to work with him.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Wife Is Alysha Behague & the Couple Has 2 Children

Aubameyang is married to wife Alysha Behague, who has quite a social media following with more than 51,000 followers on Instagram. Behague posts photos of the couples two kids, Curtys and Pierre, and their life away from soccer.

Aubameyang grew up in Laval, France, a small town outside of Paris. His father is a former international soccer player as These Football Times detailed.