Quinton Rose NBA Draft: Mocks & Projections for Temple Guard

A shooting guard with incredible size standing 6’8″, Quinton Rose has a combination of size and natural shooting ability you don’t typically see in the backcourt. Rose initially declared for the 2018 NBA draft but elected to return to Temple and work to increase his draft stock. Since returning to Temple, Rose has showcased improved efficiency across the board and gets the opportunity to showcase his skills in the NCAA tournament, a luxury he was not afforded last season.

Quinton Rose is putting on a show for @TUMBBHoops! pic.twitter.com/RhjRvU1rhJ — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) December 9, 2017

Quinton Rose: Temple Guard NBA Draft Stock & Projection

Despite declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft and backing out, barring a deep run and incredible showing in the tournament, Quinton Rose will likely not be declaring for the 2019 NBA draft. That said, many 2020 mock drafts have Rose going in the late first or second round after his senior year at Temple. Although he doesn’t possess extraordinary reach despite standing 6’8″, Rose still has a natural size advantage that should help him tremendously with getting his shot at the NBA level.

247 Sports has Rose ranked the highest of any 2020 mock draft and has Rose going in the first round of the NBA Draft at 24 to the Portland Trail Blazers. NBA Draft Room has Rose going considerably lower in the draft, falling all the way down to the second round at pick number 50. NBAdraft.net is the lowest NBA mock draft on Rose, putting him at the 56th overall pick in the second round to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Quinton Rose NBA Draft Player Comparison

Heading into next season, Rose projects to have plenty of room to grow as a player and greatly increase his draft stock and potential NBA player comparisons as he improves. At his most basic level, however, Rose is a natural shooter that possesses above average handles for someone his size. He is extremely thin and will need to put on some additional weight to hang at the NBA level, but has shown flashes of being a knockdown three-point shooter and is comfortable pulling up and shooting from almost anywhere on the court.

His game as it currently stands reminds me of a bit more pass-happy version of Andrew Wiggins coming out of Kansas. Although he doesn’t possess the sheer athleticism that Wiggins did, the two share fairly similar shooting splits (44/34 for Wiggins, 43/35 for Rose) and both were incredibly comfortable putting up their shots. Both use their size well for the SG position at the college level and were able to get to the rim and score down low against smaller players.

ANOTHER strong finish from @TUMBBHoops' Quinton Rose! pic.twitter.com/Wmy7LX9n1J — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 11, 2018

While Wiggins’ youth and athleticism made him a top draft pick, Quinton Rose will be significantly older when he hits the NBA Draft and doesn’t possess the same level of athleticism as Wiggins does, dropping him down the draft boards. However, Wiggins has truly never taken the leap most expected him to in the NBA and hasn’t really been able to effectively use his athletic ability to his advantage in recent years, instead settling for a lot of threes and mid-range twos. In that sense, Rose could project to offer a similar offensive upside at the next level, albeit with a couple fewer points and a few additional assists.

On the other side of the ball, like Wiggins, his size and athleticism alone give him the shot to be a solid defender at the NBA level, but also like Wiggins he has issues with his defensive IQ and consistency on that side of the ball. If Rose can focus on improving defensively over the next year at Temple, he could see his draft stock skyrocket as a two-way contributor at the SG spot with plus size and offer himself an entirely different NBA comparison.