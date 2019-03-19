Randall Cobb to Cowboys: Latest Roster Outlook for Dallas Offense

WR: Randall Cobb, Green Bay Packers Opponent: at Washington Redskins Price: $5,900 A hamstring injury has slowed Cobb down for the last several weeks, and it's likely that most aren't willing to trust him at this point. But he's no longer on the injury report, and don't forget that this is the same guy who put up a three-game total of 37 targets, 27 receptions, 256 yards and two touchdowns between Weeks 5 and 7. He's going to bounce back at some point, and it wouldn't be surprising if that happens this week, as Josh Norman takes away either Jordy Nelson or Davante Adams on the outside. (Getty) : at Washington Redskins: $5,900A hamstring injury has slowed Cobb down for the last several weeks, and it's likely that most aren't willing to trust him at this point. But he's no longer on the injury report, and don't forget that this is the same guy who put up a three-game total of 37 targets, 27 receptions, 256 yards and two touchdowns between Weeks 5 and 7. He's going to bounce back at some point, and it wouldn't be surprising if that happens this week, as Josh Norman takes away either Jordy Nelson or Davante Adams on the outside. (Getty)

The Dallas Cowboys swiped wide receiver Randall Cobb off the open market, signing the 8-year veteran to a 1-year, $5 million contract per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Todd Archer previously reported that Cobb was in Dallas earlier this week to interview as a potential replacement for the recently-departed Cole Beasley.

Beasley started at slot receiver for Dallas last fall, but took his talents to the Buffalo Bills earlier this month. He snagged 65 catches for 672 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Cobb’s short contract suggests a hesitant commitment due to recent injuries. The 28-year old has missed 23 regular-season games in his career (including 11 over the past 3 years). Those range from hamstring issues to concussions.

Since making the Pro Bowl in 2014 with 91 catches for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns, Cobb has seen his production dip the last few years. He accumulated just 610 yards in 2016, 653 yards in 2017 and mustered just 383 and 2 scores last season.

In his career, he has amassed 470 receptions for 5,524 yards (11.8 per catch) and 41 touchdowns.

Let’s take a look at how this bolsters the Cowboys’ offense for 2019.

Dallas Cowboys Offense Outlook for 2019

Cowboys’ depth chart now will include five WRs not on their roster at this time last year: *Randall Cobb

*Amari Cooper

*Allen Hurns

*Michael Gallup

*Tavon Austin — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2019

Dak Prescott is developing a solid, if unspectacular wide receiver corps for next fall. The unquestioned leader is Amari Cooper, who eclipsed 1,000 yards while splitting time between Oakland and Dallas in 2018.

In total, he snagged 75 catches for 1,005 yards and 7 touchdowns. In 4 professional seasons, the former Alabama star has a trio of 1,000-yard seasons and 25 career scores.

He’s got the prototypical size for a No. 1 target at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds. Cowboys Wire scouted him after the Raiders jettisoned Cooper last October.

The big target has no problem gliding through intermediate routes to be a threat from the slot. Cooper is an impressively powerful runner, which provides him an added tool to create separation. On the film clip above, watch how quickly Cooper recognizes the cornerback, with inside leverage, is biting on his route (around the 31-yard line). Cooper knows he has this route sold over the top, and is able to continue on an inside path before exploding vertically and creating a big play.

Hurns looks to be the No. 2 wideout with his 6-foot-3 frame. After coming to Dallas from Jacksonville in 2018, he only started 7 games to put together 20 catches for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Even with Cooper and Beasley taking attention away, Hurns failed to hit it big.

Tavon Austin and Cobb will compete for the starting slot receiver spot. Austin managed just 8 receptions for 140 yards, but a quarter of the catches reached the endzone.

Austin is a few years removed from his best days as a Ram. In 2016, the former first-rounder caught 58 balls for 509 yards.

Prescott will also get tight end Jason Witten back after the former Monday Night Football commentator decided to unretire a few weeks ago. Assuming Witten returns to form, Prescott would get back an average of 77 catches, 830 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Prescott himself has rounded into a reliable option under center for head coach Jason Garrett, throwing for just under 4,000 yards, 22 scores and just 8 interceptions. Throw in a powerful run game from Ezekiel Elliott, and Dallas has pieces in place to manufacture points.

Cobb is probably not a game-changer after several injuries, but he’s likely expected to be a smaller piece to a balanced and versatile attack.