Ravens ‘In the Mix’ for Le’Veon Bell & Favorites to Sign Mark Ingram

The Baltimore Ravens are believed to be “in the mix” for Le’Veon Bell, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport reported that the Jets and Ravens are the two teams most closely associated with Bell. The Jets reportedly have given Bell a deadline to make a decision so they can have clarity on their salary cap situation.

Additionally, Rapoport reported that the Ravens are the favorites to land former Saints running back Mark Ingram. If the Ravens sign Ingram it is unlikely they would also sign Bell.

“Meanwhile… the #Ravens have been in discussing with RB Mark Ingram on a potential deal, which makes sense as he’s parting ways with the #Saints. They’re the favorites for Ingram,” Rapoport tweeted.

The Jets offer for Bell is expected to be in the $14-15 million range. It is not all good news for the Ravens who lost both Za’Darius Smith and C.J. Mosley in free agency. Rapoport also provided a summary of Bell’s situation on Twitter.

“While the #Jets made a best and final offer to Le’Veon Bell, the #Ravens are still in it, as well, I’m told. And Bell has indicated to some friends around the league how much he likes Baltimore. It seems like Ravens vs. Jets for Bell at the end,” Rapoport tweeted.



Ravens Are “Highly Unlikely” to Sign Bell But Close to Signing Ingram

Later in the day, Rapoport reported that the Ravens are “highly unlikely” to sign Bell. The good news for Ravens fans is Rapoport reported that Baltimore is close to signing Ingram for about $8 million per year.

Raiders & Jets Have Also Been Linked to Le’Veon Bell

Heading into free agency, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that the Raiders and Jets were two likely suitors for Bell.