Red Sox vs Mariners MLB Opening Day Betting Line: Prediction & Pick

Although the Seattle Mariners have technically already started their 2019 season, they face the reigning world champion Boston Red Sox on the official MLB Opening Day. Red Sox ace Chris Sale gets the start facing off against Marco Gonzalez, who already made his first start of the year in Japan.

Chris Sale is worth every penny. pic.twitter.com/IC69mcwvCK — MLB (@MLB) March 23, 2019

The Red Sox went 4-3 against the Mariners in 2018, with Chris Sale making one start on June 24th good for seven innings, no runs, and 13 strikeouts as Boston beat Seattle 5-0. Gonzales was actually the opposing pitcher for the Mariners in that matchup and gave up all five runs in six innings of work.

Boston Red Sox vs Seattle Mariners MLB Opening Day Betting Line

(Betting Line and Odds Courtesy of Oddsshark)

Boston Red Sox (0-0) vs Seattle Mariners (2-0)

Thursday, March 28th – 7:08 pm ET

Run Line: Red Sox -1.5 (-120), Mariners +1.5 (+105)

Run Total: 7

Moneyline: Red Sox (-200), Mariners (+170)

Boston Red Sox vs Seattle Mariners MLB Opening Day Prediction & Pick

The Red Sox trot out workhorse ace Chris Sale for yet another opening day start. Sale’s debut for the Sox last season also came on opening day and was a seven inning shutout spoiled by a shaky bullpen. In what may become an issue for the Red Sox in 2019, the bullpen this year is actually weaker than last year’s bunch as the departure of Craig Kimbrel leaves a gaping hole at the closer spot.

Meanwhile, the Mariners got a bit of a headstart to their season, picking up two wins over the A’s in Japan last week. Marco Gonzales gave the Mariners a quality start at the hitter-friendly Tokyo Dome en route to a win during his 2019 debut and looks to build on a solid performance in the Mariners home opener. Considering that nearly every pitcher (not named Yusei Kikuchi) seemingly got lit up at the Tokyo Dome, the quality start against a very good A’s team becomes even more impressive.

All that said, on paper, the Red Sox should dominate with the better pitcher on the mound and a lineup that returns every key player from their 2018 World Series run. However, the Red Sox are coming off a deep playoff run (hence their World Series) and Sale, in particular, threw a ton down the stretch to help will the Red Sox to their title. Although Sale has had the offseason to recover, that sort of fatigue is extremely apparent in pitchers early on – unless you’re Madison Bumgardner.

Moreover, the Mariners have already had a pair of regular-season games in Tokyo where we got to see an actual sampling of Marco Gonzales. While he wasn’t spectacular, he was decidedly solid and should be able to at least keep the Mariners within striking range. Striking range is all the Mariners should need as once they get Sale out of the game, their offense should be able to pick up a few runs and overtake the Red Sox against their depleted bullpen.

The Mariners aren’t a great team but the Red Sox are coming off a World Series and due for a slight hangover to kick off the 2019 season. Expect that hangover to hit hard in the form of a repeat of last years opening day where the Red Sox spoiled Sale’s start late with a shaky bullpen. For the value, go ahead and grab that Moneyline in what will be the only game all year I advise picking against Chris Sale.

Pick: Seattle Mariners +170