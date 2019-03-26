Rockets vs. Bucks Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The Houston Rockets and the Milwaukee Bucks collide in a potential NBA Finals preview on Tuesday night. The Rockets have won five of their last six games while the Bucks have won three of their last four.

Tuesday, March 26 at 8:00 PM ET

Fiserv Forum

Coverage: TNT

*All odds and betting info courtesy of OddsShark and originally posted by BetOnline

Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks (-3.5 at -110)

Over/Under: 224.5

Recent Takeaways

Tonight: The MVP 🆚 Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/ZReHxdG4Y8 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 26, 2019

James Harden scored 28 points in 29 minutes, making 6 of 12 3-pointers to lead the Rockets to a 113-90 road win against the Pelicans last Sunday and improve to 14-2 in their last 16 games.

Eric Gordon had 18 points and Chris Paul added 10 points and 13 assists for a Rockets team that made 21 of 49 3-point attempts. The Rockets turned the ball over 17 times and the Pelicans outscored them 54-38 in the paint. They have to limit turnovers and crash the boards in order to beat the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 10 rebounds seven assists and four blocks in 32 minutes, making 11 of 16 shots in a 127-105 victory against the Cavaliers last Sunday.

Khris Middleton and George Hill added 17 points each and the Bucks were 15-for-41 from beyond the arc and outscored the Cavaliers 22-13 on fast break points and 56-46 in the paint.

X-Factor

The Bucks need Eric Bledsoe to step up in this game, he has to make plays at both ends of the court and put pressure on Chris Paul and Austin Rivers.

Bledsoe had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists against the Cavaliers and he’s averaging 14.6 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 30.3 minutes over his last 10 games. A big night from him can make a difference for the Bucks.

Rockets vs. Bucks Trends and Prediction

The Over is:

6-1 in Houston’s last seven games against Central Division opponents 7-2 in Milwaukee’s last nine games following a straight up win 7-2 in Milwaukee’s last nine games against Western Conference opponents 12-4 in Milwaukee’s last 16 games against Southwest Division opponents 6-2 in Milwaukee’s last eight games following a straight up win of more than 10 points



Team rankings based on offensive efficiency:

Rockets – 2nd (111.9 points scored per 100 possessions)

Bucks – 3rd (111.6 points scored per 100 possessions)

These two teams met on January 9 and the Bucks won 116-109 in Houston, with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 27 points and grabbing a season-high 21 rebounds while James Harden exploded for 42 points and 11 rebounds on 6 of 16 shooting from 3-point range.

The Rockets were without Chris Paul and Clint Capela in that game and the teams still combined for 225 points. The two best players in the NBA will lead two of the best offenses in what should be a shootout in Milwaukee.

Pick: Over 224.5

READ NEXT: Magic vs. Heat Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick