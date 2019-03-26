Magic vs. Heat Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The Orlando Magic clash with the Miami Heat in a game that could end up deciding who makes the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Magic have won their last five contests and now they’re just a half-game behind the Heat for the last playoff spot.

Tuesday, March 26 at 7:30 PM ET

American Airlines Arena

Coverage: NBA League Pass

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat (-5.5 at -110)

Over/Under: 205 at -110

Recent Takeaways

Clear the runway for FLIGHT 0️⃣0️⃣ 🛫 pic.twitter.com/PsQvZBSmuO — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) March 26, 2019

The Magic crushed the Sixers 119-98 on Monday to finish their homestand 5-0 and ride some momentum ahead of this huge game in Miami. Nikola Vucevic led the way with 28 points, 11 rebounds and four assists and Evan Fournier had 24 points and seven assists.

Orlando held Philadelphia to 6-for-23 (26.1 percent) from 3-point range, outrebounded them 44-39, outscored them 54-46 in the paint and 17-4 on fast break points.

The squad did an incredible job protecting the rim tonight in Washington! 10 blocks. Every single one of them needed in a #HEATwin decided by 5 points.

🔥🎥 #HEATHighlights | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/bGAeV5qgqD — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 24, 2019

Dwyane Wade scored 20 points off the bench (11 in the fourth quarter) to help the Heat beat the Wizards 113-108 last Saturday. Dion Waiters scored 19 points and Josh Richardson added 18 for a Miami team that has won four of their last five games.

The Heat went just 12-for-39 (30.8 percent) from beyond the arc, they were outrebounded 53-44 and the Wizards outscored them 56-46 in the paint, which is concerning because the Magic have a deep frontcourt with Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac and Khem Birch.

X-Factor

COAST TO COAST 🌎 Season-High 15 points for @MCW1 pic.twitter.com/159dl7FkmT — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) March 26, 2019

Michael Carter-Williams has played well since joining the Magic, which earned him a second 10-day contract and he’s coming off his best game with the team.

Carter-Williams was a difference-maker against the Sixers with 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block off the bench in 20 minutes and his playmaking abilities and defense can be an equalizer against the Heat backcourt.

Magic vs. Heat Trends and Prediction

The Orlando Magic are:

13-3-1 ATS in their last 17 games against Atlantic Division opponents

3-1-1 ATS in their last five games playing in the second game of a back-to-back

4-1 ATS in the last five meetings in Miami

7-3 ATS in the last 10 meetings

The Miami Heat are:

6-13 ATS in their last 19 home games against a team with a road winning percentage below .400

4-9 ATS in their last 13 games against Southeast Division opponents

1-8 ATS in their last nine Tuesday games

The Magic lead the season series 2-1 but the Heat won last time, 115-91 on December 23 in Orlando, led by Tyler Johnson’s 25 points (he was traded to the Suns) and 22 points, six rebounds and five assists from Justise Winslow (who’s questionable for this game after missing yesterday’s practice due to food poisoning).

Miami went 16-31 (51.6 percent) from beyond the arc in the last meeting and Orlando has to do a much better job defending the 3-point line or it will be a long night for them in South Beach.

The Heat will be rested while the Magic will be in the second game of a back-to-back but I still like them in this game. The Magic are playing solid defense, they have a deep roster that has come together lately with everybody doing their part. Also, the road team is 4-1 ATS in the last five meetings and the underdog is 4-0 ATS in the last four meetings.

Pick: Magic +5.5

