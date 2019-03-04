Texas vs. Texas Tech Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The Texas Tech Red Raiders, who are tied with the Kansas State Wildcats for the lead in the Big 12, host a Texas Longhorns team looking to spoil their conference championship dreams.

Monday, March 4 at 9:00 PM ET

United Supermarkets Arena

Coverage: ESPN

Texas Longhorns vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (-8 at -110)

Over/Under: 132

Recent Takeaways

Texas Tech, going after their first Big 12 title, has won seven straight games, including an impressive 91-62 beating against No. 12 Kansas and a convincing 81-66 road victory against TCU last Saturday. There’s only two games left before the conference tournament starts, so every contests is now must-win for them.

Hosting Texas will be a good test for them, the Longhorns are desperate for wins, they need at least two victories to pretty much secure an at-large bid and this team is coming off a solid 86-69 win against Iowa State last Saturday.

The player to watch for Texas Tech is sophomore guard Jarrett Culver, who leads the team with 17.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. This team goes as Culver goes but sophomore guard Davide Moretti can also make a difference, he is second on the Red Raiders with 11.3 points per game and third with 2.6 assists per game.

Texas will be without their best player, senior guard Kerwin Roach II, who was suspended for violating team rules. Roach II leads Texas with 15.0 points and he also adds 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

The Longhorns have other talented players to keep an eye on but, including sophomore guard Jase Fabres, senior forward Dylan Osetkowski and freshman forward Jaxson Hayes but not having Roach II can hurt them in this contest.

Fabres has led the Longhorns points since the Roach II suspension and he’s coming off a 26-point effort against Iowa State while Osetkowski and Hayes are solid rebounders who can also put the ball through the hoop. Texas needs Fabres to score at least 20 points in order to be competitive here.

Texas vs. Texas Tech Trends and Prediction

The Texas Longhorns are:

No key trends

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are:

6-1 ATS in their last seven games overall

6-1 ATS in their last seven games against Big 12 opponents

5-1 ATS in their last six games following a straight up win

4-1 ATS in their last five home games

4-1 ATS in their last five games following an ATS win

5-2 ATS in their last seven Monday games

These two teams met on January 12 and Texas Tech won 68-62, forcing 14 turnovers. Texas outrebounded them 37-30, which helped keep the game close and creating second-chance opportunities can be one of the keys to tonight’s contest.

Texas did have Roach II in the first meeting, when he led the team with 17 points, along with five rebounds and five assists, so they clearly need Fabres, Osetkowski and Hayes at their best or this won’t end well for them. In the end I believe that Texas Tech’s recent momentum will be too much for Texas to overcome, especially without Roach II.

Pick: Texas Tech -8

