Thunder vs. Grizzlies Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The Oklahoma City Thunder look to improve their playoff positioning when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The Thunder are in sixth place in the Western Conference, just a half-game behind the Clippers while the Grizzlies have lost four of their last five games.

Monday, March 25 at 8:00 PM ET

FedExForum

Coverage: NBA League Pass

Oklahoma City Thunder (-7 at -110) vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Over/Under: 216.5 at -110

Recent Takeaways

Dennis Schröder on @sportsanimal after dropping 26 off the bench. "We competed and got our swag back." pic.twitter.com/zjkdt7sFhC — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 23, 2019

Paul George finished with 28 points, six rebounds and five assists and Dennis Schroder had 26 points off the bench, 12 in the fourth quarter to help the Thunder erase a 13-point deficit with 5:23 left in the third quarter and beat the Raptors 116-109 last Friday.

Jerami Grant scored 19 points and Russell Westbrook added 18 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds for a Thunder team that made 20 of 43 3-point attempts after going just 13-for-43 from beyond the arc in Wednesday’s 123-114 home loss in the first game of their home-and-home series with the Raptors. OKC forced 21 turnovers and outscored Toronto 16-8 on fast break points.

A 19-4 run to start the second half carried the Timberwolves to a 112-99 road win against the Grizzlies last Saturday. Mike Conley led the way with 23 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 20 points and 14 rebounds for a Memphis team that was playing a back-to-back after blowing a 17-point third quarter lead in Friday’s 123-119 overtime loss in Orlando.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Trends and Prediction

The Oklahoma City Thunder are:

7-1 ATS in their last eight Monday games

9-3 ATS in their last 12 games playing with two days of rest

The Memphis Grizzlies are:

15-33-3 ATS in their last 51 games following a double-digit loss at home

16-36 ATS in their last 52 games following a straight up loss of more than 10 points

2-6 ATS in their last eight Monday games

Key news to watch (status as of 3 ET): Mike Conley – questionable

Joakim Noah – doubtful — FantasyLabs NBA (@FantasyLabsNBA) March 25, 2019

Mike Conley leads the Grizzlies with 20.9 points, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals but he’s questionable tonight due to a sore left thigh and Joakim Noah is doubtful with a knee injury.

The Thunder beat the Grizzlies 117-95 on February 7 and 99-95 on March 3, both times at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. Memphis turned the ball over 20 times in the last meeting, they were just 7-for-22 (31.8 percent) from beyond the arc and Mike Conley didn’t play and they still put up a fight.

Avery Bradley stepped up admirably in that game with 27 points, seven assists and five rebounds but he’s missed the last three games because of a contusion within his right shin and he won’t play tonight. With Conley also possibly out, can we trust in Jevon Carter and Delon Wright to contain Westbrook and Schroder?

If Noah doesn’t play, Valanciunas will have his hands full with Steven Adams and Nerlens Noel and the Thunder needs this game more than the Grizzlies. I see the Thunder putting the Grizzlies away early.

Pick: Thunder 1st Half -3.5

