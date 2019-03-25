Sixers vs. Magic Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The surging Orlando Magic host the Philadelphia Sixers in a must-win contest on Monday night. The Magic have won their last four games but they’re still one game behind the Heat for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference while the Sixers are coming off a tough road loss in Atlanta.

Monday, March 25 at 7:00 PM ET

Amway Center

Coverage: NBATV

Philadelphia Sixers (-2.5 at -105) vs. Orlando Magic

Over/Under: 219

Recent Takeaways

Joel Embiid had 27 points and 12 rebounds and Jimmy Butler scored 25 points but a Trae Young last-second, go-ahead floater gave the Hawks a 129-127 win against the Sixers last Saturday, ending their six-game winning streak. The Sixers outrebounded the Hawks 52-49 but they were outscored 66-54 in the paint.

The Magic rallied to beat the Grizzlies 123-119 in overtime behind 31 points and seven rebounds off the bench from Terrence Ross and 27 points and six assists from Evan Fournier.

Nikola Vucevic finished with 25 points and D.J. Augustin added 20 points and eight assists. Memphis outrebounded Orlando 52-44 but they were just 10-for-21 from the free-throw line and they were outscored 56-46 in the paint. The Magic trailed by 17 points in the third quarter and this was their biggest comeback of the season.

X-Factor

Aaron Gordon really has to step up for the Magic in this game, he’s averaging 20.3 points and 9.0 rebounds in 34.3 minutes over three games against the Sixers this season but he had just five points on 2 of 8 shooting and 0 of 3 from 3-point range in 39 minutes against the Grizzlies.

Gordon has to take over this game, the Magic won’t beat the Sixers unless he’s active at both ends of the court. The Sixers have a lot of offensive firepower so the Magic need all the help they can get and Gordon has to be productive.

Sixers vs. Magic Trends and Prediction

The Philadelphia Sixers are:

6-15 ATS in their last 21 games after scoring more than 125 points in their previous game

2-6 ATS in their last eight games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous game

1-4 ATS in their last five games against a team with a losing straight up record

1-5 ATS in their last six games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game

0-4 ATS in their last four games when their opponent allows 100 points or more in their previous game

The Orlando Magic are:

12-3-1 ATS in their last 16 games against Atlantic Division opponents

8-3 ATS in their last 11 home games

5-1 ATS in their last six games against a team with a winning straight up record

The Magic need to win this game if they want to make the playoffs, they visit the Heat tomorrow and going to Miami after a loss is not something they want. The Sixers lead the season series 2-1, the first two games were before December and they beat the Magic 114-106 in Philadelphia on March 5 without Joel Embiid, although Orlando didn’t have Terrence Ross, who’s been a difference-maker all year long.

The key to this game for the Magic will be getting off to a fast start, they can’t afford to fall behind early like in the game against the Grizzlies, the Sixers are extremely talented and having to come from behind against them isn’t ideal. Stopping JJ Redick is another must, he had 26 points on 6 of 9 shooting from beyond the arc in the last meeting and they can’t let him have a big night.

Pick: Magic +2.5

