Tre Jones NBA Draft Projections: Mock Drafts for Duke Guard

Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and R.J. Barrett are the unquestioned gems of Duke’s 2019 basketball recruiting class. All 3 were 5-stars and top-5 players nationally according to 247 Sports. All have flashed immediate NBA potential for the 4th-ranked Blue Devils.

What about point guard Tre Jones? He also arrived in Durham as a former 5-star, as the St. Paul (Minn.) native ranked No. 15 in the country. Jones started from day one, running the offense in a 118-84 destruction of then No. 2 Kentucky.

He’s already proven himself against some of the nation’s best, as he accumulated 13 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds across Virginia’s Ty Jerome in an 81-71 victory Feb. 9 in Charlottesville.

The 6-foot-2, 183-pounder fills the stat sheet with 8.7 points, 5.2 assists and 2.1 steals a game. Entering the rematch with North Carolina in Chapel Hill (6 p.m. EST, ESPN), he’ll need to shine a little more than usual, as Williamson will sit again.

While playing facilitator to Duke’s big 3 makes Jones less appreciated to some, many outlets are touting him as a first-round draft pick. Let’s take a dive into his prognostications, as well as mock drafts and big boards.

Tre Jones NBA Draft Projections & Mock Draft

Jeremy Woo of SI.com has Johnson as his No. 31 prospect, knocking him for low shooting percentages but praising his on-ball defense.

As Duke’s season rolls on, it’s become increasingly clear how valuable Jones is to the Blue Devil’s operation, and he’s done a good job making the most of a role that is somewhat similar to what he’ll be asked to do in the NBA. He’s unselfish, understands where the ball is supposed to go and doesn’t have to score a lot to impact the game. That said, his shooting percentages haven’t been great, which is worth monitoring. Defensively, Jones has quick hands and is excellent fishing for steals, although more athletic guards can take advantage of his smaller build at times, and he may not be a concrete plus on that end. Regardless, he has the right makeup to help a rotation as a setup guy, and should be in position to leave after one season if he chooses.

Our own Jon Adams lists him at the No. 28 pick in his most recent NBA Mock Draft. That would send him to Golden State to provide a defensive and pass-first complement to Stephen Curry.

Bryan Kalbrosky of Hoops Hype pegs him as the No. 21 player in his aggregate mock draft. All rankings place him in the mid-to-late first round and as high as No. 15 by The Athletic.

Tre Jones NBA Draft Big Board Rankings

Rob Dauster of NBC Sports places Jones at No. 17 on his draft board. While saying his shooting “needs to improve,” he lauds the rest of his game.

The rest of his game is what intrigues me so much. It starts with his on-ball defense, which is a game-changer for Duke this year. I’m not sure there is a better defender in all of college basketball, and Jones has the strength and athleticism to be able to do the same at the next level. His leadership qualities are exactly what you would expect from Tyus Jones’ brother — all the point guard cliches, he has them — and he’s proven that he doesn’t need the spotlight; if he can fit alongside the Big Three at Duke, he can fit in an NBA locker room.

Aran Smith’s NBA Draft Net has Jones as a late first-round option as his No. 27 overall prospect.

ESPN’s Draft Board has him as the No. 3 point forward and No. 26 player overall. His pre-draft analysis:

Jones’ feel for the game, defensive chops and ability to make plays in the lane is really impressing scouts. The big three at Duke get all the pub, but Jones is quickly proving he deserves far more attention.

He gets the chance to earn some buzz tonight in Chapel Hill.