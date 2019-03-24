UNC Head Coach Salary: How Much Does Roy Williams Make?

One of the college games most iconic coaches and a Hall of Famer, UNC’s Roy Williams has proven to be one of the best coaches in the history of the game during his 31-year stint. A four-time Big-8, three-time Big-12, and two-time ACC coach of the year, Williams has been known to exude excellence wherever he coaches. To go along with his three NCAA championships, Williams has tutored a number of the game’s top talents and has made a lasting impact on the game of basketball as a whole.

So, just how much does UNC head coach Roy Williams make?

Although Roy Williams’ base pay from UNC is significantly lower compared to his fellow elite head coaches, he brings in enough in bonuses to rank him as the seventh highest paid coach in the NCAA for a total pay $3,928,778. Already one of the older coaches in college basketball, Williams signed an eight-year extension in 2018 to coach the Tar Heels through 2028 (he had two existing years left on his previous deal).

Roy Williams UNC Coaching History

After former Kansas coach Larry Brown Led Kansas to a national championship in 1988 and subsequently bolted for the NBA, Williams came in and despite a lackluster first season he went on to win nine regular-season titles, four conference tournaments, and make four final four appearances. During his 15 year stint at Kansas, Williams went 418-10 good for an 80.5% winning percentage.

However, as a JV player for the UNC Tar Heels, Williams always had a special spot in his heart for his alma mater. Eventually, after an extremely difficult decision and a full-court press by UNC to lure Williams away from the Jayhawks, the Tar Heels were successful and Williams was in Chapel Hill to start the 2003-2004 season.

Since taking over the job at UNC, Williams has posted a 452-132 record in the loaded ACC, good for a 77.4% winning percentage across his 16 years. At UNC Williams has won nine regular-season ACC titles, three ACC conference tournament championships, five final four appearances, and three NCAA championships.