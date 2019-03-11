Warriors’ Steve Kerr Appears to Say ‘I’m so F**king Tired of Draymond’

The Golden State Warriors game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night didn’t go very well for the home team. Even putting aside the surprising loss and late-game injury to Kevin Durant, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was obviously frustrated with a number of things throughout this game. One of those things appeared to be forward Draymond Green, at least if you believe in lip reading.

As CJ Fogler first revealed, Kerr can be seen speaking to another coach and it looks as though he may have said: “I’m so f**king tired of Draymond.” Another video shortly after from Mike Weisberg shows a longer version which wasn’t cut by cameras.

The belief on Twitter is that Kerr’s sentence was completed with him stating “I’m so f**king tired of Draymond’s sh**,” which looks to be a pretty solid guess after watching multiple times.

Warriors’ Tough Home Loss to Suns

The video above came late during the 115-111 loss to the Suns, who hold just a 16-52 record this season. Beyond that, they’ve gone 6-29 in road games and Phoenix was a 17-point underdog when the line went off the board. As ESPN Stats & Info details, this win for the Suns marks only the second time in 20 seasons that an underdog of that size has won a game outright, with the last coming in 2016.

The Suns closed as a 17-point underdog against the Warriors. It's just the 2nd time in the last 20 seasons that a 17-point underdog won a game outright. The Lakers upset the Warriors as a 17.5-point underdog on March 6, 2016. pic.twitter.com/mLi8SVD4oI — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 11, 2019

Golden State struggled almost across the board in this game, with a few single performances being the exception. For Green specifically, he had a full stat line with six points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block, but shot 3-of-9 from the field and 0-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Klay Thompson’s performance stood out for the Warriors, as he scored 28 points on 10-of-22 shooting, but made just 4-of-15 attempts from 3-point range. Kerr’s squad struggled mightily from outside against the Suns, connecting on just 10 of their 43 shots from deep (23.3 percent).

On the other side, the Suns knocked down 40 percent of their 3-point attempts and were led by 37 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds from Devin Booker. Kelly Oubre tacked on 22 points with five rebounds while DeAndre Ayton totaled 18 points and nine boards.

Warriors’ Playoff Outlook After Loss

The good news for the Warriors is that even after the head-scratching loss, they still hold a 45-21 record, leaving them as the current No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Their lead over the Denver Nuggets stands at 1.5 games and they’re four games in front of the Houston Rockets, who currently sit in the No. 3 spot.

With 16 games remaining in the season for the Warriors, they have a tough stretch in the immediate future which could impact the playoff picture. This features a four-game road trip which starts on Wednesday with a game against the Houston Rockets, followed by dates with the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Beyond that, the Warriors and Nuggets will meet once more this season in a home game for Golden State on Tuesday, April 2. Following that matchup, they have five games left on the schedule before the postseason begins.

