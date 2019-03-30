WWE WrestleMania 35: The Women’s Battle Royal Entrants You Need to Know

Just like the men, the women of WWE are ready to throw their name into the battle royal hat.

WrestleMania 35 has officially added the Women’s Battle Royal matchup to its lengthy match card. Several female competitors from the Raw, SmackDown Live, and NXT brands will make a play for the women’s battle royal victory trophy. Former women’s champions and future ones are ready to claim the role as ‘Mania 35’s women’s battle royal sole survivor. Whoever claims the win for this massive battle royal may end up vying for the women’s titles on either brand in the near future.

So without further ado, here’s the full listing of women who’ll compete in the WrestleMania 35 women’s battle royal.

Raw

– Dana Brooke

– Ruby Riott

– Liv Morgan

– Sarah Logan

SmackDown Live

– Asuka

– Carmella

– Naomi

– Lana

– Mandy Rose

– Sonya Deville

– Zelina Vega

Free Agents

– Nikki Cross