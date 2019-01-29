WWE WrestleMania 35: Matches & Predictions

Back in 2013, WWE brought the biggest wrestling event of the year to New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

On the historic evening of WrestleMania 29, The Undertaker and CM Punk competed in the best match of the night and John Cena avenged his loss to The Rock in the main event. Now in 2019, WrestleMania is returning to the massive football stadium for another legendary match card. Major championships will be defended, iconic moments will take place, and jaws will drop as the best WWE Superstars clash in legendary bouts. Mark your calendars, folks – April 7, 2019 will be a night to remember. And of course, I’m here to break down each and every announced matchup.

Here’s a preview of each and every match that’s set to take place on the grand stage of WrestleMania 35.

Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) (c) vs. Seth Rollins (WWE Universal Championship)

Predictions & Winner: This one’s been a long time in the making. During the closing moments of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins pulled off the “heist of the century.” By cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase, Rollins inserted himself into the match and ended up claiming WWE’s top prize at the time.

Months after that result, Lesnar finally got his rematch at Battleground 2015. But that match ended in controversial fashion as Lesnar walked away with a DQ victory (but not the WWE World Heavyweight Championship). In 2019, Rollins has ditched his cowardly ways and gone back to being a badass babyface. Due to his Men’s Royal Rumble victory, Rollins has slotted himself into the Universal Championship spot against Lesnar at ‘Mania 35.

I’m expecting an even better rendition of your usual “Lesnar vs. a challenger of smaller stature” match formula here. As Universal Champion, Lesnar has competed in the best matches of his second WWE run against AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, and Finn Bálor. Rollins stands out as the top match performer on the Raw brand, so it’s a safe bet that he’ll bring out the best in Lesnar. And it’s easy to see that Lesnar will do the same for Rollins. While Lesnar has been sitting pretty atop the Raw mountain, I think it’s time we got a Universal Champion who’s regularly present on Monday nights. I’m placing all my bets on Rollins leaving this match as the new Universal Champion! 2019 will be the year that Rollins takes over Raw and becomes the main face of the red brand once again.

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Becky Lynch (WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Predictions & Winner: I had a feeling that this canceled Survivor Series 2018 dream match would come back in some fashion. As soon as “The Man” strolled into the Women’s Royal Rumble and won the whole thing, I knew who’d she put her title shot towards. Becky Lynch promised the current Raw Women’s Championship that she’d make her way back to her eventually.

That day has now been penciled in for April 7, 2019 at WrestleMania 35. Ronda Rousey has been unstoppable ever since she soundly defeated former champion Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam 2018. Her run has consisted of quality matches against Nia Jax, Natalya, Charlotte, Sasha Banks, and Bayley. Her ‘Mania 35 foe can perform just as well as her previous opponents, so it looks like we’ll be getting a potential MOTN candidate here.

Becky is currently the hottest Superstar in all of WWE. The crowd erupts every time her music hits and she’s taken advantage of the greatest push of her career. Her “Stone Cold” Steve Austin aura has made her the quintessential tweener that everyone adores. Pitting her against Ronda makes this match ripe for a history making moment – placing it in the main event slot of the biggest wrestling extravaganza of the year. The hype surrounding this matchup makes it the perfect candidate to close out such a major event. Ronda’s run has been amazing thus far, but I think it’s going to come to a close at the hands of “The Man.” Once the smoke clears, Becky will enter the record books as the third woman to win both the Raw and SmackDown Live Women’s championships.

