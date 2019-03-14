Duke’s Zion Williamson Wears Kyrie Nike Shoes in Twitter Post

Zion Williamson is back, but gone are the Nike Paul George shoes that his foot busted through against North Carolina. Since Duke is a Nike school, Williamson will still be wearing Nike shoes, but this time the big man will be rocking Kyrie’s. Duke’s posted Williamson lacing up white and blue Kyrie 4’s just hours before the Blue Devils take on Syracuse. Duke also tagged former Duke player Kyrie Irving in the post.

“Lace ’em up #DukeKicks 😈 @KyrieIrving @ZionW32,” the caption reads.

Duke also posted the same photo on Instagram.

Williamson has been cleared to play and will see his first action since February. Despite some people urging the potential No. 1 pick to sit out, Williamson is expected to play in the ACC tournament and March Madness. ESPN detailed Williamson’s health heading into tonight’s game.