Brooks Koepka’s Girlfriend, Jena Sims, Wears Masters Green

Brooks Koepka’s girlfriend, Jena Sims, is in Augusta to cheer on her favorite golfer. Sims posted a photo earlier in the week from the Par 3 Contest at Augusta as she sported a green dress in honor of the Masters.

When Sims is not at the golf course supporting Koepka, she is a model and actress. According to IMDb, she has been in films with Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro and Jeremy Renner. Sims is originally from Winder, Georgia and attended Belmont University. Sims latest appearances include The Price for Silence, Thursday the 12th and Angel Investors. The couple initially met at Augusta in 2015, and Sims noted it is special given she is a Georgia native.

“We met at the 2015 Masters,” Jena told Golf Digest. “And that’s so special because I’m from Georgia, so it’s perfect. We were on Hole 7, which I don’t even remember, but he’s like, ‘Oh, I remember what you were wearing, where we were standing, everything.’ It was cool. We hadn’t dated since then. We were just friends at that point.”

Brooks Koepka’s Girlfriend Is the Founder of Pageant of Hope

Sims is the founder of Pageant of Hope, a non-profit focused on empowering youth. Here is an excerpt of how the organization is described on its website.

We strive to lead children to recognize their full potential, helping them with communication skills, poise, stage presence, and grace. The Pageant of Hope has witnessed thousands of children transform within a day. We’ve seen shy young girls, who wouldn’t speak at the beginning of the day, storm the stage with the biggest smile across their face and exude confidence. Watched young men who were nervous to be apart of the Pageant take the stage and steal the show. We’ve seen families and friends in awe watch their child walk the stage and be fearless in pursuit of discovering themselves. The moments that the Pageant of Hope has been apart of is enigmatical, the transformations that the HBBQs have been able to be apart of is something that they carry with them each day, and is why the Pageant of Hope keeps reaching out to more organizations worldwide in hopes to empower a child to celebrate who they are.

Sims Built a Home in the Bahamas

Sims enjoys being near the water and told Chilled Magazine she built a home in the Bahamas. Here is how Sims described her new pad back in the 2017 interview.

“For the last two years, I have been working with friends and family on building a home in Exuma, Bahamas,” Sims told Chilled Magazine. “It’s almost ready! I’ve been down to check up on it several times this year, and most recently was down working with the decorator helping put some finishing touches on it!”