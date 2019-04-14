Callie Rivers, Seth Curry’s Fiancee: What Happened With Paul George?

It’s NBA Playoff basketball time, meaning the intensity is about to ratchet up for 16 teams. For the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Portland Trail Blazers, a lot is on the line. For one, the Thunder can’t flop in the postseason for a 2nd straight year with superstars Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

On the other side, the animus may be heightened, especially for Seth Curry. His fiancee is Callie Rivers, who used to date George. Callie, a former Florida Gators volleyball player, was seen cheering for Portland at Sunday’s series opener.

Welcome to the playoffs, Seth! pic.twitter.com/Q7qBO3pFiA — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) April 14, 2019

Callie is also the daughter of Clippers head coach Doc Rivers. She and Curry got engaged back in February, according to TMZ.

the NBA star popped the question to his longtime girlfriend on Valentine’s Day at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in Charlotte, North Carolina. While both NBA families were in town for All-Star Weekend, Curry and Rivers had plenty of loved ones to celebrate the engagement with.

She also posted on Twitter after the announcement with the words: “2.14.19 was a DAY. so thankful & blessed & loved & happy & positive & complete.”

So Callie is the ex of George…so what? Well, George experienced some public embarrassment for cheating on her. International Business Times reported that he impregnated a stripper named Daniela Rajic back in 2014 and even offered to pay her $1 million to abort the child, which she did not accept. This allegation was denied by George’s reps.

“Daniela isn’t new to the world of ballers. She was rumored to have messed around with Lil Wayne in the past and can be found frequenting Heat games. Here’s where it gets messy. Daniela and George go back at least to over the summer of 2013, when they were spotted at a mansion party together,” a source tells balleralert.com. George allegedly tried to get her to abort the child, but she obviously declined the money he offered. Two weeks ago, Daniela posted a photo on Instagram stating she’s having a girl.

“There is no truth to the rumors that Paul offered money for [Daniela] not to have the child,” George’s reps responded. Months later, Rajic filed a paternity suite against George, according to Madame Noire.

Paternity was eventually confirmed, and by October, the baller was in full daddy mode, showing off his daughter, Olivia. This was after he was accused of being a “deadbeat” and was criticized by a judge for attacking Rajic’s parenting while not stepping up on his own. “It is beyond comprehension how [George] could vouch for his skill at caring for the child while disparaging [Rajic’s] abilities when he has never even seen the child, asked to see the child, or offered to provide for the child’s needs,” Judge Matthew Cooper said at the time.

George and Rajic have reconciled, however, even having a second child together.

The public embarrassment may have rubbed Callie’s father Doc the wrong way. Despite the Clippers having room to add a shooting guard on its roster (with plenty of cap space), the management didn’t push for George, who may have been the best option available.

Either way, Callie is on the sidelines cheering hard for Curry, so it’s clear that she’s moved on. It may be some added motivation for Portland, however, who is currently leading in Game One after getting swept in the season series.