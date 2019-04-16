Clippers Comeback: Twitter Reacts to Record Win

There’s something about the number 31 that haunts the Golden State Warriors.
Reminiscent of the 2015-16 Warriors being the only team to lose the NBA Finals after taking a 3-1 series lead, Golden State found a way to blow a 31-point lead in Game 2 of its Western Conference quarterfinals series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, April 15.
Los Angeles, the eighth seed in the West, scored a franchise-record 85 points in the second half to claim the 135-131 victory over the top-seeded Warriors on their home court, evening the best-of-seven series at one game apiece.
Most people, especially those on the east coast of the United States, probably turned the game off and went to bed when a Kevin Durant dunk gave Golden State a 94-63 lead with 7:31 left in the third quarter. For those who stayed up, they were treated to a defensive display that will go down in NBA playoff history, as the Clippers held the Warriors to just 37 more points for the rest of the contest. NBA Twitter had plenty to say about the record comeback.
The first and most obvious effect of this comeback was how it affected those who put money down on the game. The Action Network expertly displayed that emotion, especially for those who may have put money down on Golden State and went to bed assured of a win.
Bleacher Report’s dedicated handle for sports betting displayed the attitude of those who were savvy enough to put their money on the Clippers’ 8-1 odds.
Even those who may not have put money down on the Warriors but are simply fans of the team who paid money to see them win yet another home playoff game were similarly dismayed after the loss.
Los Angeles Times NBA writer Dan Wolke put the remarkability of the Clippers comeback in further perspective.
Former NFL All-Pro player and current FS1 podcast host Marcellus Wiley is looking for tickets to Game 3 in Los Angeles now.
NBA podcast host and writer Oliver Maroney wanted some of the Clippers’ mojo for himself.
Comedian and Yahoo! sports personality Josiah Johnson expertly used a meme to capture the emotion of the Los Angeles win.
One basketball fan captured the emotion of all NBA fans who are hoping to see a new champion crowned this season
SB Nation writer Matt Ellentuck got in a shot at the other Los Angeles NBA team
This meme may be an exaggeration of the Clippers’ attitude after Game 2, they still have the tall task of beating the two-time defending champs three more times in five games, but it’s understandably hard for them to not enjoy making NBA history.
Twitter would have been seriously remiss if it hadn’t used this clip from the movie “Dumb and Dumber.”
The NBA world will be watching when Game 3 of the series tips on Thursday, April 18 in Los Angeles. For the rest of this series, no matter how large of a lead the Warriors have, no one will be going to bed.