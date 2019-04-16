Clippers Comeback: Twitter Reacts to Record Win

There’s something about the number 31 that haunts the Golden State Warriors.

Reminiscent of the 2015-16 Warriors being the only team to lose the NBA Finals after taking a 3-1 series lead, Golden State found a way to blow a 31-point lead in Game 2 of its Western Conference quarterfinals series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, April 15.

Los Angeles, the eighth seed in the West, scored a franchise-record 85 points in the second half to claim the 135-131 victory over the top-seeded Warriors on their home court, evening the best-of-seven series at one game apiece.

Most people, especially those on the east coast of the United States, probably turned the game off and went to bed when a Kevin Durant dunk gave Golden State a 94-63 lead with 7:31 left in the third quarter. For those who stayed up, they were treated to a defensive display that will go down in NBA playoff history, as the Clippers held the Warriors to just 37 more points for the rest of the contest. NBA Twitter had plenty to say about the record comeback.

The first and most obvious effect of this comeback was how it affected those who put money down on the game. The Action Network expertly displayed that emotion, especially for those who may have put money down on Golden State and went to bed assured of a win.

The Warriors (-1600 on the moneyline) just blew a 31-point lead to the Clippers… Live look at Golden State bettors: pic.twitter.com/ZHPDnMROIu — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 16, 2019

Bleacher Report’s dedicated handle for sports betting displayed the attitude of those who were savvy enough to put their money on the Clippers’ 8-1 odds.

Clippers bettors living the dream pic.twitter.com/Fkkx2y6dJM — B/R Betting (@br_betting) April 16, 2019

Even those who may not have put money down on the Warriors but are simply fans of the team who paid money to see them win yet another home playoff game were similarly dismayed after the loss.

Somber mood in Oracle after fans witness their heroes blow a 31 point lead to the Clippers. https://t.co/CDP9VKKHyu pic.twitter.com/nVZsevWTXu — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) April 16, 2019

Los Angeles Times NBA writer Dan Wolke put the remarkability of the Clippers comeback in further perspective.

The Clippers just won a playoff game at Oracle Arena where they trailed by 31, where the Warriors shot 40 percent from 3 and where the Warriors attempted 45 free throws — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) April 16, 2019

Former NFL All-Pro player and current FS1 podcast host Marcellus Wiley is looking for tickets to Game 3 in Los Angeles now.

Damn I’m proud of my Clippers! We got squad. That game was unreal! Wonder how many sick days I have left? Might use one tomorrow 😂#clipcitychipcity #heartfirst — Marcellus Wiley (@marcelluswiley) April 16, 2019

NBA podcast host and writer Oliver Maroney wanted some of the Clippers’ mojo for himself.

Inject this Clippers team into my veins — Oliver Maroney (@OMaroneyNBA) April 16, 2019

Comedian and Yahoo! sports personality Josiah Johnson expertly used a meme to capture the emotion of the Los Angeles win.

How the Clippers stole Game 2 from the Warriors pic.twitter.com/fZzabj931F — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 16, 2019

One basketball fan captured the emotion of all NBA fans who are hoping to see a new champion crowned this season

I’ve been a Loyal Clippers Fan since 5 Minutes Ago… — Luis Solares (@LuisSolareZ24) April 16, 2019

SB Nation writer Matt Ellentuck got in a shot at the other Los Angeles NBA team

the lakers didnt even make the playoffs and the clippers just beat the warriors in a playoff game we used to debate which l.a. team was better lmfaooo — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) April 16, 2019

This meme may be an exaggeration of the Clippers’ attitude after Game 2, they still have the tall task of beating the two-time defending champs three more times in five games, but it’s understandably hard for them to not enjoy making NBA history.

Clippers leaving Oracle like… pic.twitter.com/1b1oqOJuJA — Larry OG (@LarryOG14) April 16, 2019

Twitter would have been seriously remiss if it hadn’t used this clip from the movie “Dumb and Dumber.”

Clippers when they have a .01% chance of winning in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/A2GOSHcslz — Jordan Gibbs (@RealJordanGibbs) April 16, 2019

The NBA world will be watching when Game 3 of the series tips on Thursday, April 18 in Los Angeles. For the rest of this series, no matter how large of a lead the Warriors have, no one will be going to bed.