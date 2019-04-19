DeMarcus Cousins’ Injury: Will Warriors Center Return in the Playoffs?

DeMarcus Cousins sustained a significant quad injury and is unlikely to return in the NBA playoffs. Cousins suffered a torn left quad during Game 2 against the Clippers. While the Warriors have stopped short of officially ruling Cousins out for the remainder of the playoffs, all signs point to Cousins not returning until next season.

The good news for Cousins is the injury will not require surgery. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted Cousins is “unlikely” to return at any point during the playoffs, but Golden State is still “leaving the door open” for the possibility.

“He will not need surgery,” Kerr said, per ESPN. “DeMarcus, most likely, will not be back during the playoffs. You’re probably looking at a couple months’ recovery, so it’s unlikely. But Rick [Celebrini, Warriors director of sports medicine and performance] told me that there are occasions where that injury heals faster. So we’re leaving the door open, obviously.”

For the Second Straight Offseason, DeMarcus Cousins Will Enter Free Agency Coming Off an Injury

Andrew Bogut is expected to start for the Warriors at center in place of Cousins. This marks the second straight season that Cousins’ year has ended with an injury. Last season, Cousins suffered a torn Achilles and the injury played a major role in Cousins ending up in Golden State on a one-year, prove-it deal.

“Who knew I was blowing my Achilles?” Cousins noted to ESPN. “I never in a million years would have thought I would end up with Golden State. Never. And if you seen my past and the way I play, I was one of the main guys that wanted to bring their s— down. I never in a million years thought I would be here.”

Draymond Green is rarely at a loss for words, but the Warriors big man did not know exactly what to say to Cousins after he suffered another major setback.

“I’m trying to find that balance of how to give a guy encouragement, but also give him space,” Green told the San Francisco Chronicle. “I just shot him a text, but who knows what the hell is going through his mind right now? In a situation like that, I like to err more on the side of space and let people gather their thoughts. So many times, we want to talk, and tell a guy this or that. Let that man go through his emotions in life, however he feels he needs to do that. So many times, we think we have the answers.”

Cousins will once again enter free agency coming off a significant injury. Given the prognosis, Cousins is not expected to miss time next season, but it will be interesting to see what the market is for Cousins given his recent string of injury.