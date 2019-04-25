Drew Lock, Missouri Quarterback, 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

One of college football’s most electric passers over the past four seasons, Drew Lock is finally making the jump to go pro. Following his breakout sophomore season, Lock shined in both his junior and senior seasons as he led the Missouri Tigers to back to back bowl appearances.

Possessing good size, great mobility, and a very strong arm, Lock looks to have all the physical tools NFL GMs look for in their quarterback prospects. A true gunslinger, Lock is comfortable tossing the deep ball into tight windows and is happy to trust his arm to squeeze in ridiculous throws. While he did turn the ball over fairly often in his sophomore season, he saw his interceptions decrease each year and finished his senior season with 27 touchdowns to 8 interceptions.

With a battle-tested resume against power-5 opponents and the size, athleticism, and arm strength to turn NFL scouts heads, Lock has vaulted himself into the conversation for a first round pick.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. What Are Drew Lock’s Career Stats At Missouri?

During his tenure at Missouri, Drew Lock posted an astounding 12,193 career passing yards along with 99 career touchdowns over 50 games. A four-year starter at Missouri, Lock ranks second all-time in career passing yards among all Tigers and second in touchdowns.

Although Lock posted his best career completion percentage in his senior season, his junior year was by far his best statistically. Posting 3,964 yards in the air to go with an astounding 44 touchdowns, Lock ended the year with a blistering passer efficiency rating of 165.7.

Lock would lead Missouri to bowl games in both 2017 and 2018. Unfortunately, Lock would lose both games. In his first bowl appearance in 2017, Lock and Missouri would fall in the Texas Bowl to the Texas Longhorns 33-16. The following year, the Tigers would fall 38-33 in the Liberty Bowl to Oklahoma State.

2. Where Did Drew Lock Go To High School?

Drew Lock attended Lee’s Summit High School in Missouri. A two-year starter at Lee’s Summit, Lock put together two extremely impressive seasons. During his junior campaign, Lock threw for 3,062 yards and tossed 35 touchdown passes.

Lock’s senior year saw him throw for 2,717 yards and 27 touchdowns in the air. However, Lock improved dramatically on the ground and picked up 300 yards and six touchdowns with his legs. For his efforts, Lock was the Kansas City Star’s All-Metro Player of the Year.

Lock graduated from Lee’s Summit in 2015 and was ranked as a four-star quarterback recruit before heading to Missouri.

3. What Was Drew Lock’s 40 Time At the NFL Combine?

Drew Lock ran an official 4.69 40 yard dash at the NFL Combine. Despite not being known as much of a runner, Lock clocked in with the fifth fastest 40-yard dash among quarterbacks at the NFL Combine. Although Trace McSorely stole the show with his blistering 4.57, Lock turned some heads as a quarterback who is mostly known for sitting in the pocket and chucking the football.

Lock would also impress in other areas of the combine. He was extremely crisp in throwing drills and showcased his deceptive in the 20-yard shuffle and cone drills, finishing top five among quarterbacks for both. Multiple prospective GMs were extremely impressed with his performance, calling him “That Dude”.

4. Drew Lock’s Father and Grandfather Both Played Football For Missouri

Lock comes from a long line of Missouri football players with both his father and grandfather suiting up for the Tigers before him. His father, Andy Lock, suited up on the offensive line for the Tigers from 1895-1989. Grandfather, Jerry, also suited up for the Tigers in 1961-1962, a team that finished 11th in the AP poll.

Athleticism seems to run in Lock’s genes as his mother, Laura, was also a star high school basketball player. Coming from such a prodigious lineage of athletes, it only makes sense that Lock is one of the most naturally athletic players entering the 2019 NFL Draft.

5. Drew Lock Looked Excellent at the Senior Bowl

Despite an unassuming 9-14 for 57 yard showing, Drew Lock seemingly bumped his draft stock up with his performance at the senior bowl. Lock tossed a beautiful deep ball to the endzone that his receiver wasn’t able to hang onto and also pulled off an incredibly crafty underhand pass after scrambling to avoid pressure.

Lock took what the defense gave him while showing that he isn’t afraid to test his arm deep and is capable of keeping plays alive on his feet. Of course, these are traits that Lock showcased repeatedly during his time in Missouri. However, playing in front of the eyes of every NFL team, Lock simply reaffirmed any thoughts that he looks to be one of the best quarterback prospects in the draft.