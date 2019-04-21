Fabio Fognini completed his magical Rolex Monte-Carlo run and took down clay court legend Rafael Nadal in the semifinals before dispatching Dusan Lajovic to bring home the title. Fognini took down Lajovic in straight sets 6-3,6-4. Shockingly Fognini dethroned Nadal in a similar fashion with a 6-2,6-4 win in the semifinals.

The win marks the ninth career win for Fognini and now eight of his nine titles have come on a clay court, further cementing his run of dominance on the surface. Coming off a career season in 2018 that saw him win three titles, Fognini is looking to keep his momentum going and build off an extremely impressive Monte Carlo win.

Fabio Fognini Career Earnings: How Much Has the Monte Carlo Winner Made?

Fabio Fognini has won a total of $12,800,327 on the ATP tour following his win at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. Heading into the finals, Fognini had picked up $11,722,851 in earnings but with his win, tacked on an additional $1,077,476 to his total prize money.

Monte Carlo or Rome?! Noise levels off the charts as Fognini defeats Nadal… 😱@fabiofogna #RolexMCMasters pic.twitter.com/rm4U5YA93Z — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 20, 2019

For what it is worth, Fognini’s opponent, Dusan Lajovic, wound up walking away from Monte Carlo with a very respectable $545,399 payday as well.