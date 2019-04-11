Warriors Playoff Schedule 2019: Dates & Times vs. Clippers

The Golden State Warriors will face the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Heavy will be updating this page when the NBA announces the playoff schedule after all the regular season games have been completed. The Warriors-Clippers series will start on either Saturday, April 13 or Sunday, April 14.

The Warriors won three of the four matchups against the Clippers this season, including the last three games. Golden State’s last win over Los Angeles was by 27 points just a few days ago. Steph Curry posted 27 points, five rebounds and four assists against the Clippers. The Warriors also won by 18 points in January. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believes the Clippers are a formidable opponent in the postseason.

“It’s a good matchup geographically for us,” Kerr told the media once the series was set. “That matters, but it’s a hell of an opponent. They have had a fantastic season. I love what they have done. Sort of, rebuilding on the fly without taking a step backward. In fact, [they are] getting better with every move they have made. They really put themselves in a good position for the future. Just making the playoffs, I think surprised a lot of people, but the way they have played the last couple months, they’ve been rock solid. So, we are going to have to work hard and play well.”

Here is a look at the projected dates and times for the NBA playoffs. We will update this with the full Warriors-Clippers schedule as soon as it is released.

NBA Playoff First Round Schedule

Note: Times and dates for potential Game 5’s will be set once full schedule is revealed. Information below is courtesy of Sports Media Watch and is subject to change.

Saturday, April 13

Game 1: 12:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 1: 3:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 1: 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Sunday, April 14 –

Game 1: 3:00 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 1: 5:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 1: 8:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 1: 10:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Monday, April 15

Game 2: 8:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: 10:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Tuesday, April 16

Game 2: 8:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: 10:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Wednesday, April 17

Game 2: 7:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Thursday, April 18

Game 3: 7:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Friday, April 19

Game 3: 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 3: 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday, April 20

Game 3 or 4: 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3 or 4: 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Sunday, April 21

Game 4: 1:00 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4: 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Friday, April 26

Game 6: 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN News)*

Game 6: 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)*

Game 6: 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN News)*

Game 6: 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)*

Sunday, April 28

Game 7: 1 p.m. ET (ABC)*

Game 7: 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)*

*If necessary