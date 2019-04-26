Greedy Williams Posts Touching Tribute to Daughter on Instagram

Greedy Williams’ daughter, Khloe, turned two years old on April 5. The cornerback celebrated his daughter’s birthday with a touching Instagram post, in which he thanked his daughter for making “him the man he is today.”

Williams wrote,

Happy birthday to the best daughter a dad could ever wish for!!! I’m not able to celebrate your birthday due to my job but for damn sure I will make it up. I love you baby girl, you have made me the man I am today. Forever thankful, for you and I would never give you reason to say daddy wasn’t there. You are the biggest blessing that I cherish everyday. You the reason behind daddy success❤️ Once again I love you baby girl and I hope you have a blast tomorrow❤️ Help wish my daughter a happy birthday!!#KhloeStrikes2

Here’s what you need to know:

LOOK: Williams Posts Adorable Carousel of Daughter Khloe

Williams is open about how fatherhood changed his life in episode five of Destination Nashville: Drive to the Draft, titled “Greedy’s Inspiration.”

In the episode, Williams explains that he was a freshman in college when Khloe was born, adding “[She’s] such a beautiful girl…[she] changed my life.”

“I’ve been by her side since then,” Williams said. “She definitely stole my heart.”

Khloe is William’s greatest inspiration, he explained in the show. “My biggest fear is not being able to provide [for her],” he says at one point. “My childhood…we was on the bad end of the stick [growing up]. So this game definitely gave me a big step to provide for my family.”

Williams grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana. Of his upbringing, Williams described Shreveport as both “a great thing” and something that had the power to be “the worst thing,” explaining, “Louisiana is one of the poorest states…for us, like, money, anything. We didn’t have it. My mom, she tried her best.”

Khloe means to much to Williams that he got her named tattooed across his back:

While on Destination: Nashville, Williams said, “I got my daughter tatted on my back, I put that on my back, because when you go through hard times…I gotta realize who I’m doing that for.”