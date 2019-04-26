Greedy Williams NFL Draft 2019: Latest Mocks, Projections & Best Fits

Former LSU Tigers cornerback Greedy Williams was expected by many to be a first-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. While that didn’t pan out, he enters day two and the start of the second round as one of the best available prospects. As far as where his next home will be, there are a number of interesting fits who draft early in the round.

Williams, who stands 6-foot-2 and roughly 185 pounds, is coming off a strong two-year stretch with LSU. Between his freshman and sophomore seasons, he racked up 71 total tackles, 19 passes defensed, eight interceptions and 1.5 tackles for loss. His impressive play led to the decision to enter the NFL Draft and it’s widely expected that he’ll be a second-round selection after how day one played out.

We’re going to take a look at the latest mock drafts and projections for Williams, along with the best team fits and possible landing spots.

Greedy Williams NFL Draft Projections & Latest Mocks

A number of NFL draft analysts and evaluators had Williams pegged as a first-round pick, so his slide is somewhat surprising. With that said, if he becomes an early second-rounder then they won’t be too far off. Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller projected him to land with the Oakland Raiders at No. 24 in round one, the pick which Jon Gruden and company received from the Chicago Bears.

Going even higher than that, Luke Easterling of USA Today’s Draft Wire had the former LSU cornerback as the No. 20 pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a fairly common theme to see, and even many big boards had Williams among the top-32 prospects available prior to the draft.

The Draft Network’s final big board which featured the 300 best players available, listed Williams as the No. 27 prospect. This meant he was ahead of fellow cornerback Deandre Baker from Georgia (No. 31), who was selected in the first round.

Greedy Williams NFL Draft Best Fits Include Seahawks, Raiders

I love the fit Williams would make with the Bears, but they, unfortunately, don’t hold a second-round pick. There’s an obvious chance they could consider trading up into the second round, but they’re thin on selections this season due to a few trades over the past year or so, making it a longshot.

If Chicago makes the jump, Williams should be one of the top options, but if not there are a number of other great suitors. Among them are the Seattle Seahawks who drafted defensive end L.J. Collier out of TCU in the first round. The Seahawks will be on the clock just five picks into the second round, so the potential for Williams to be there is a very real possibility.

The Raiders could create trouble for Seattle early in round two, though, as they select No. 3 overall in the round and have a need at cornerback. Although the Arizona Cardinals are up first on Friday and may select a corner, if they don’t take Williams then Gruden could hop on the phone to reach out to the former LSU playmaker.

A few additional teams worth keeping an eye on as options for Williams include the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, among others.

