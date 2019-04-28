The architect behind the San Antonio Spurs dynasty and head coach for more than two decades, Gregg Popovich has experienced a nearly unmatched level of postseason success. With only one losing season to his name, his first season, Popovich is one of the NBA’s best coaching minds. He is especially adept at finding unheralded players that perfectly compliment his system and is known for running one of the tighter ships in the NBA.

That begs the question, just what is the legendary NBA coach’s playoff record?

Gregg Popovich NBA Playoffs: What is Spurs Coach’s Postseason Record?

Gregg Popovich has a career playoff record of 170-113. Gregg Popovich currently trails Pat Riley by a single win for the second most career playoff wins of all time, trailing only Phil Jackson. More importantly, Popovich has five championship rings to show for all of his playoff efforts.

Spurs vs Nuggets Game 7 Preview

In what has been a tightly contested, back and forth series, the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs do battle one last time in an exciting game seven showdown. Nikola Jokic has been putting up monster stat lines for the Nuggets, who have been struggling to provide a consistent supporting cast around him.

The Spurs have relied heavily on the strong play of DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge. Both players have been extremely efficient so far and the Nuggets have shown that they don’t really have much of an answer for either one. Derrick White has also emerged as a reliable third option and is the next in a long line of unheralded Spurs who get exponentially better by putting on the San Antonio jersey.

At the end of the day, this game should boil down to if the Nuggets’ complimentary players show up. While Jokic is prone to the occasional off night, we can expect the big man to be on his game with the season on the line. Most of the Nuggets’ losses in this series have coincided with ugly nights from the duo of Jamal Murray and Gary Harris Jr., who the Nuggets need for their outside shooting – to make the most out of Jokic’s elite court vision.

If the two show up to play, the Nuggets offense becomes nearly unstoppable and even a brilliant coaching mind like Gregg Popovich would be ill-equipped to handle the multitude of scoring options the Nuggets have.