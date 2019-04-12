Henrik Stenson’s Caddie, Fanny Sunesson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Henrik Stenson has been attempting to find the right caddie to work with moving forward as of late, but it’s been a tough task for the 43-year-old pro. His former caddie Gareth Lord was filling in for Mark Fulcher, Justin Rose’s regular caddie while he recovered from heart surgery. There was some conversation of whether Lord and Stenson could link back up with Fulcher now returning to work with Rose, but that wasn’t how things played out at the 2019 Masters.

Instead, Stenson has someone he knows well in Fanny Sunesson as his caddie for the event. She’s had major success with former pairings and her relationship with the Swede will surely help him moving forward if the two remain together.

Here are a few things to know about Sunesson.

Sunesson Helps to Replace Scott Vail After Split With Stenson

After Lord was on the bag for Stenson, he brought on Brandt Snedeker’s former caddie, Scott Vail earlier in the year. The two spent six events together but split after the WGC-Mexico Championship and a run of four consecutive below-average performances.

As Elliott Heath of Golf-Monthly revealed he and Vail, who was with Snedeker for 12 years, opted to split after the aforementioned event, which Stenson spoke about.

“We had two events on the back end of last year, three in the Middle East and [the WGC-Mexico Championship], and we just sat down after Mexico and asked, ‘How does it feel?’” Stenson said. “Neither one of us felt like we were the best fit for each other. We are all in good spirits. I really like him, but we just felt like we didn’t connect 100 percent.”

Following that point, Stenson played three events, one of which was a 17th place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a missed cut at THE PLAYERS and 24th at the Valspar Championship.

Sunesson First Returned the Weekend of Arnold Palmer Invitational

Stenson had a great start to the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and did so with his friend, Marcus Larsson, holding down the caddying job. But after the first two rounds, Sunesson came in and handled the weekend. Larsson did return to work with Stenson the following week at THE PLAYERS Championship, as Brentley Romine of Golf Channel detailed.

With Sunesson back on the bag for the final two rounds, Stenson posted a three-under-par third round. He wrapped up the weekend by going one-under in the final round, with bogeys on the final two holes led to him finishing just outside of the top-10.

Sunesson Caddied for Nick Faldo Beginning in 1989

While Sunesson’s career as a caddy began at a young age, she proceeded to link up with Nick Faldo in 1989. The duo remained together through 1999 and she was on the bag for each of Faldo’s wins at the Masters. Of his six major championship wins, he picked up the two aforementioned wins over that stretch, along with two The Open Championship victories in 1990 and 1992.

Faldo played exceptional golf during their time together. From the start of the 1990 season through 1999, he won 13 events between the PGA Tour and European Tour.

She Spent Five Years as Stenson’s Caddie Previously

While we know Sunesson returned to caddie for Stenson at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, they had a strong five-year stretch prior to that as well. As Dylan Dethier Golf.com details, she was his caddie for through 2012. During that time, Stenson had numerous impressive results, including a win at the 2009 Players Championship.

During the 2009 season, Stenson posted four top top-10 finishes, one third place result and the Players Championship victory over just 10 PGA Tour events. He made all but one cut that season, and on the tour alone over the next three seasons posted 10 top-25 finishes, seven of which came in 2012.

Sunesson retired from caddying in 2012 in order to focus on coaching and sports psychology.

She Previously Caddied for Numerous Other Tour Pros

Following Sunesson’s stretch working with Faldo, it didn’t take long for her to land another job. In fact, she’s worked with numerous high-profile PGA Tour pros. This includes Sergio Garcia, who she began caddying for in 1999 after the split with Faldo. The duo spent just eight tournaments together, but she proceeded to work with a few other pros as well.

Adam Scott and Fred Funk are among the other names Sunesson caddied for. As Golf.com details, she was also Martin Kaymer’s mental coach during his run to the No. 1 ranking in the world in 2011.

