Sixers’ Jimmy Butler to Join Clippers or Miami Heat Says Twitter Report

Philadelphia 76ers swingman, Jimmy Butler will join either the Los Angeles Clippers or Miami Heat according to controversial Twitter rumor page, Igotsources.

According to the account: The Clippers are the front runners for Jimmy Butler heading into summer with Miami Heat a close second.

No other networks or publications have corroborated on this story.

Back in February, the Philadelphia 76ers upgraded by adding Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott to their roster at the NBA’s trade deadline.

“Honestly, I found out at 1:30 in the morning when [LA Clippers] Doc Rivers called my hotel room [in Charlotte],” said Tobias Harris after the trade.

“I was watching this Netflix series on Ted Bundy. When the phone rang, I was super scared. Who the heck is calling me at 1:30 in the morning while I’m watching this Netflix series? And the series is kind of scary itself! So, I was like, ‘What the heck is going on?’”

The Sixers are currently tied 1-1 with the Toronto Raptors in Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs.

Philly’s starting lineup of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons Tobias Harris and Jimmy Butler are nightmares for opposing teams!

With Harris joining the Sixers, it begs the question: Will Jimmy Butler return to the City of Brotherly Love next season.

“That’s a great question,” FS1’s Chris Broussard told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“I mean, if Philly offers him a five-year, $190 million, he’s staying there. If he doesn’t, if they don’t, I mentioned the Lakers before, I think that’d be a good fit, I think that’s something he should look at. But if he doesn’t want to play in LeBron’s shadow, I mean if goes to the Clippers, I don’t know if KD, I know he and KD are friends, would he try to team up with KD?”

Butler held his own in his Game 2 outing against the Toronto Raptors. Butler put up a staggering 30 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists in Philly’s 94-89 playoff victory.

While the Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers are believed to be a popular destination for Butler.

FS1′ Chris Broussard told the Scoop B Radio Podcast that you can’t count out the Brooklyn Nets.