Kelli Tennant: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Newly-hired Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton has been sued for sexual assault by sports reporter Kelli Tennant, per a report from TMZ Sports. She accuses him of forcing himself upon her in a Santa Monica hotel room.

Per legal documentation that TMZ Sports acquired, the former Spectrum Sportsnet reporter is saying that Walton went up to her room to help consult with a book, since the 2 had a business relationship that went back several years and “she wanted him to write a foreword.” A graphic description of the assault ensued.

Here’s what you need to know about the situation and Tennant.

1. Tennant Accuses Walton of Pinning Her to the Bed

In the legal documents from the original TMZ report, Tennant’s accusations depict Walton pinning her to the bed by “placing his hips and legs over her body.”

In the docs, Tennant claims Walton then began forcing kisses on her neck, face and chest. She claims she screamed for him to stop and tried to free herself, but he held her down, groped her breasts and groin, and rubbed his erection on her leg.

She says he eventually relented and let her get up from the bed, but as she was walking towards the door to leave he grabbed her from behind and again forced his body up against hers.

Tennant claims when Walton finally released his grasp, she opened the door and left, but could hear him say, “Good to see you.”

Walton is currently married to Bre Ladd, a former volleyball player at Arizona. He played there, as well, and the pair have been married since 2013.

2. Tennant Previously Wrote a Book with Walton on Athletes’ Transition From Sports

Tennant was a volleyball player at USC before her career in media. Her bio states that she transitioned away from sports after suffering from fibromyalgia.

elli Tennant played two seasons at USC (2005-06)…Tennant was sidelined for the entire season after being diagnosed with having fibromyalgia (a rare, non-life threatening human disorder)…she retired from collegiate volleyball at the conclusion of the season…despite the injury, she served as one of the team[apos]s co-captains.

She co-authored a book with Walton in 2014 titled “The Transition: Every Athlete’s Guide to Life After Sports.” The Google Books description states:

The Transition is a student-athlete’s guide to life after sports. As athletes make the move from sports into the real world, they often experience feelings of loss, depression, anxiety and an inability to find their next passion. This book lays out the different emotions that will be brought forth through the tales of various famous, highly successful athletes that have all had similar stories. By the end of this book, readers will not only feel a sense of community, but will have an understanding of how to transition successfully by learning how to find mentors, internships, careers and new identities.

This coincides with her naturally wanting to speak with Walton about her next book.

3. Tennant Talks Openly About Her Life-Long Battle With Fibromyalgia

According to the Mayo Clinic, the disease that Tennant suffers from is chronic, but non-life threatening.

Fibromyalgia is a disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues. Researchers believe that fibromyalgia amplifies painful sensations by affecting the way your brain processes pain signals. Symptoms sometimes begin after a physical trauma, surgery, infection or significant psychological stress. In other cases, symptoms gradually accumulate over time with no single triggering event.

Tennant talked on the Align podcast about her journey dealing with the condition, including recovering from being bed-ridden for 5 months. Tennant runs her own Wellness podcast called the Ceremony Wellness podcasts.

“I’ve been on this spiritual path for the last year, 18 months of trying to get to the root of my chronic illness and disease,” she said, and continued to mention how different practices she uses to deal with the emotional trauma and difficulty of her life.

Her Instagram page also demonstrates her commitment to Ayuahasca yoga practice.

4. She Worked for Spectrum Sportsnet, as well as Several Other Sports Media Networks

After being diagnosed with her condition, she started her career in television by working as the school on-camera interviewer for volleyball games. Per her USC bio:

Served as an on-camera interviewer for TrojanTV All-Access and provided color analysis for USC men[apos]s volleyball matches during live video webcasts…she has worked for FOX in its sports and entertainment divisions and in the summer of 2008, she began working for the AVP.

According to Everipedia.org, she climbed the sports media later the last decade. It also states that she stepped down from her position from Spectrum Sportsnet, but no announcement of the move is evident at this time.

She has worked for networks across the country including ESPN, PAC12, E!News and Fox Sports. She is (edit: no longer) the host and reporter for Spectrum Sportsnet and SportsNet LA that covers the Lakers, Dodgers, Sparks and Galaxy.

5. She Was Once Engaged to Former UCLA Offensive Linemen Nick Ekbatani, But Called it Off After He Severed His Leg

According to My LA, Tennant was engaged to former UCLA offensive linemen Amir “Nick” Ekbatani. They became engaged in December 2013, a year and a half after he was involved in a Redondo Beach motorcycle accident. After several surgeries, he was forced to amputate his leg.

In a Nov. 2013 column by Bill Plaschke of the LA Times, the couple were happy and making it work through the adversity.

Tennant testified that she was uncomfortable with the weight of being Ekbatani’s caretaker, as well as his growing depression.

The former fiancee of a onetime UCLA offensive lineman who lost part of his left leg in a 2012 motorcycle accident testified Thursday that the pressures of being the man’s caretaker eventually led her to call off their wedding plans. “It just became too much,” said Kelli Tennant, who was engaged to Amir “Nick” Ekbatani. “I’m trying to build my career at the same time I’m trying to keep this guy alive. I just couldn’t handle it myself anymore.” Tennant, a 6-feet-2 inch former USC women’s volleyball player, said Ekbatani also sometimes talked in a depressed, even suicidal way, expressing such thoughts to her as, “I have no value, I have no worth.”

Ekbatani is still alive. Tennant has not been publicly connected to anybody else.