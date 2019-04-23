Bre Ladd, Luke Walton’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bre Ladd is married to Luke Walton, the new head coach of the Sacramento Kings. He is facing accusations of sexual assault by sports reporter Kelli Tennant. The lawsuit was first reported by TMZ.

Ladd met Walton when they were both student-athletes at the University of Arizona. She played volleyball while he played basketball. They got married in 2013 and have two sons.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Bre Filene Ladd Was an Arizona Native & Won the 2001 Gatorade National High School Volleyball Player of the Year Award

Emptying the clutter drawer: Everybody loved Bre Ladd, CDO Dorado-turned-UA Wildcat (now married to Luke Walton). pic.twitter.com/HzjIx6kAO2 — Myles Standish (@MylesStandishXI) January 9, 2016

Bre Filene Ladd was born on April 19, 1984. She and her older brother Josh were raised in Tucson, Arizona, by parents Bob and Tammie.

Ladd was a volleyball star throughout all of high school. According to her player profile from the University of Arizona, Ladd set records at Canyon Del Oro High School in Tucson for career kills (971), career aces (146) and career blocks (146).

Ladd’s awards during high school included being named the 2001 Gatorade National High School Volleyball Player of the Year. She was named the Tucson Citizen and Arizona Republic Arizona State Player of the Year. Ladd also competed on the 2001 USA Junior National Team in the Dominican Republic.

2. Bre Ladd Set Records on the Volleyball Court at the University of Arizona

Bre Ladd (Luke Walton's wife)

Born: Tucson, Arizona, United States

Date of birth: 1984-04-19

Spouse: Luke Walton https://t.co/uBRBxz3lrg pic.twitter.com/zZTOypghDl — Xwhos (@XwhosCom) March 26, 2019

Bre Ladd was recruited by the University of Arizona to play volleyball. She is 6’1″ and played in the middle hitter position. Ladd quickly set records as a freshman athlete. She had 124 blocks, the most in a season for a freshman. Her blocking average (1.09) was also the highest for a freshman at Arizona. She made the Pac-10 All-Freshman team.

During the 2004 season, she started in 29 of 30 matches played. Ladd averaged 2.5 kills and 0.98 blocks per game. That season, she reached double-figure kills 13 times. (A volleyball “kill” is when a player hits the ball to the other side of the net and the other team fails to pass it, which results in a point). That season, Ladd was also named to the All-Pac-10 honorable mention selection.

3. Bre Ladd Studied Nursing During College & Was Reportedly Fluent in Sign Language

While she was setting records on the volleyball court, Breinne Ladd was also a top student. During high school, she was on the honor roll.

In college, she chose to pursue a medical profession. According to her volleyball profile at the University of Arizona, Ladd majored in community and public health. At the time, she said she planned to attend nursing school after completing her bachelor’s degree.

4. Bre Ladd & Luke Walton Met in College & Got Married a Decade Later

Bre Ladd and Luke Walton were student-athletes at the University of Arizona at the same. They met in 2002, but sparks didn’t fly immediately. They didn’t start dating until 2005, and got engaged after 7 years of dating, according to a profile on the couple in Brides magazine.

Ladd told the magazine that Walton popped the question during Christmas Eve. “He put a jewelry box inside of a really big box, and I assumed he’d gotten me the earrings I’d asked for,” says Bre. “I opened the box and saw my ring, and was so genuinely shocked, even after all that time.”

They got married on August 17th, 2013, in Aspen, Colorado before more than 200 guests.

5. Bre Ladd & Luke Walton Are the Parents of Two Sons

Bre Ladd and Luke Walton have two children together. Their older son, named Lawson, was born in 2014. Their second son was born in 2016.

Those boys are going to be tall. Bre Ladd is 6’1″ and Walton is 6’8″.

And for a few more fun facts: Ladd spoke with the Arizona Daily Wildcat when she was named the Wildcat Athlete of the Week during her freshman year at Arizona, in 2002. She told the site that her favorite movie was Pretty Woman. “Friends” was her favorite TV show because it was “hilarious.” Michael Jordan was her favorite professional athlete. She also described herself as a shopaholic.

