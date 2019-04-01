Los Angeles Clippers Considering Warriors’ Kevin Durant says NBA Insider

Kevin Durant could leave the Golden State Warriors this summer.

The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers are considered to be top suitors for KD.

“The Knicks are quietly, I believe, becoming attractive,” FS1’s Jason McIntyre told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast earlier this year.

“The Knicks. Now listen, Zion’s going to be attractive to people. Again, I don’t think he’s going to be like the best player in the league right out the gate, right? He’s going to sell a lot of tickets, he’s unselfish, I actually think R.J. Barrett will be the number one pick, I think he’s a more complete offensive player. I don’t think Zion could be a number one in the NBA on a championship contender. I like Zion a lot, but I do wonder, are the Knicks attractive?”

KD joining the Lakers is also something that has been discussed at great lengths.

But another team in LA could be considering KD: The Los Angeles Clippers.

“The Clippers are the better team right now,” ESPN insider, Ramona Shelburne told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith thinks that it is on LeBron James to keep KD away from the Clippers.

“You want to prevent Kevin Durant from going to the Clippers,” Smith said recently on ESPN’s First Take.

H/T Heavy.com’s Sam Dodge for the transcript of Stephen A. Smith’s commentary:

“If Kevin Durant goes to the Clippers, particularly if he’s joined by Kawhi Leonard, not only will the Lakers not win a championship in the LeBron James era, but the Lakers won’t even be the story in the LeBron James era.”

Million Dollar Question: Are the Lakers checked off of KD’s list?

“I don’t think you can rule anything out with Kevin, Kevin surprises you with a lot of things,” Ramona Shelburne tells Scoop B Radio.