Kevin Durant Clippers: Analyst Says LeBron James Needs to Prevent Deal

On Thursday’s edition of ESPN First Take, Stephen A. Smith said that the Lakers’ No. 1 player to pursue in free agency is Kevin Durant. While providing several justifications why the Warriors forward would be an upgrade to Los Angeles’ offense, Smith stated a bigger reason:

LeBron James needs to prevent the crosstown Clippers from grabbing the perennial All-Star.

“You want to prevent Kevin Durant from going to the Clippers,” Smith states. “If Kevin Durant goes to the Clippers, particularly if he’s joined by Kawhi Leonard, not only will the Lakers not win a championship in the LeBron James era, but the Lakers won’t even be the story in the LeBron James era.”

The Warriors star can opt out of his contract this summer, and many have speculated that the 2-time NBA Finals MVP will depart for a larger market, particularly New York for the Knicks or Los Angeles for the Clippers or Lakers.

Smith’s ESPN peer Jalen Rose is one of those speculators, saying that Durant is dealing with a similar issue to the one that led him to flee Oklahoma City.

“I believe he’s going to leave,” Rose said. “And as I watched the team a little bit further over this last month, I started to take it a step further and consider myself saying, ‘These are the reasons he should leave.’ How about being the kind of guy that puts up the numbers that he puts up and you’re never going to be considered for the MVP? How about a guy that left the Oklahoma City Thunder to come to the Golden State Warriors, won Finals MVP back-to-back years, and that does not make him happy? How about when we talking about who the best players in the game is? He don’t even get mentioned.

Durant is averaging 26.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. His defense has even improved, as he swats a shot per game on average. Smith contends that this style would complement with James well.

“I don’t think he’s going to get him, but if I’m LeBron James and I had to pick anybody out there,” Smith says, “Klay (Thompson), Kawhi (Leonard), Kemba (Walker), Kyrie (Irving), it don’t matter. The No. 1 person you want is K.D. for a multitude of reasons.

“The offensive arsenal that Kevin Durant brings to the equation, particularly as a perimeter shooter, you can’t deny that. It’s incredibly complimentary to the skillset of the playmaker that is LeBron.”

Assuming that the Knicks ineptitude disqualifies them, let’s focus on the Lakers and Clippers respective paths to signing Durant. Both teams possess a lot of players nearing the ends of their current deals, which will create the cap space necessary to sign a deal similar to Durant’s two-year, $61.5 million contract with the Warriors this past season.

Lakers Potential Waivers/Cuts:

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ($12 million)

Rajon Rondo ($9 million)

Lance Stephenson ($4.49 million)

Reggie Bullock ($2.5 million)

JaVale McGee ($1.5 million)

Tyson Chandler ($1.3 million)

Total cap space created (per Spotrac): $30.79 million

Clippers Potential Waivers/Cuts:

Wilson Chandler ($12.8 million)

Garrett Temple ($8 million)

JaMychal Green ($7.8 million)

Patrick Beverley ($5 million)

Luc Richard Mbah a Moute ($4.3 million)

Total cap space created (per Spotrac): $37.9 million

With Los Angeles, the scenario just presented gives them just enough to barely afford Durant’s deal last year with Golden State. Not only could the Clippers afford that contract, but afford a few more role players to surround him.

Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka will have to hope the appeal of James and Durant on the same court is enough to overcome some financial shortcomings.