Lakers’ Kobe Bryant Didn’t Do One Big Thing Says Former Teammate

Kobe Bryant was not interested in hanging out with his own teammates during the early years in the NBA as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Not really suprising, actually.

He was 17-years old when he was drafted by the Lakers.

Bryant had more in common with a high school senior or a college freshmen than with grow men that were his teammates during the 1996-97 NBA season.

“Kobe was put together differently than a lot of other guys,” retired NBA vet, J.R. Reid told me via Scoop B Radio.

For those keeping score at home: J.R. Reid was drafted fifth overall by the Hornets in the 1989 NBA Draft, Reid is a product of Virginia Beach, VA and came as advertised after a stellar high school career at Kempsville High School. In high school: Reid was named Gatorade and USA TODAY’s Player of the Year. He’d suit up for the University of North Carolina under legendary coach, Dean Smith, where he was an All-American.

“We tried to get him to shoot some craps with us in the back, we started cracking jokes. I might be reading some stock stuff, computers, car stuff and Kobe is over there reading about The Art of War. He’s trying to be a mental assassin.”

Bryant also had time to be a kid also. Actor, Jaleel White once told TMZ that not only did Kobe Bryant began testing himself and more than holding his own against NBA competition as a teenager, he also did it against college players.

According to White: Kobe Bryant once destroyed members of the UCLA Bruins hoops team shortly after moving to L.A. when the Lakers drafted him as a 17-year-old.

Per White in a transcript via Slam Online’s Marcel Mutoni:

That Bruins squad featured the likes of Tyus Edney, Toby Bailey, Cameron Dollar and the O’Bannon brothers.

Per TMZ:

“I was attending UCLA when Kobe moved from Philadelphia to L.A.,” White said. “So, he used to hang out at UCLA a lot and I would watch him play our UCLA basketball team … and I’m telling you — probably the greatest pickup games I’ve ever seen in my life! “I watched him destroy young men’s dreams at 17 … and we had just won a ’95 championship that year so we had a lot of guys on the team that were pretty cocky. “He wanted to just sh*t on anybody who thought they could play basketball in the city and that’s what he did!”

J.R. Reid was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1999 season. Upon the suggestion of Jerry West, the man who drafted Bryant; Reid became Bryant’s mentor.

Reid says knew back then that Bryant was growing into a special player. “Kobe was a great teammate,” Reid told Scoop B Radio.

That’s high praise and acute knowledge. In 20 NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers; his only NBA ball club, Bryant became a five-time NBA Champion in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010. The Lower Merion High School product also became a 17-time NBA All-Star (had 17 consecutive selections), was the NBA’s Slam Dunk Champion in 19997, scored 81 Points against the Toronto Raptors in 2006.