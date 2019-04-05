Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma Makes Hilarious Metaphor for Steph Curry’s Contacts

On the back of a recent hot streak shooting from deep, Steph Curry let the world in on a seldom known fact that he recently started wearing contacts. Already known for his deadly accuracy as a career 43.6% shooter from deep, since popping in the contacts on March 16th, Curry has shot a blistering 48.7% from three. Putting up such otherworldly numbers, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma chimed in ahead of their matchup tonight.

This like adding a scope to a gun lol https://t.co/tYVWnWDOxK — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 3, 2019

While Kuzma is out with an injury tonight, he has plenty of reason to be worried for his undermanned teammates. The leading scorer in seven of the ten games since getting his contacts, Curry has put on a clinic from deep and has exploded for 30+ points on three separate occasions. Aside from Kuzma, the Lakers are also without LeBron James, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Tyson Chandler. With such a banged up lineup heading into a matchup with Steph Curry and his clear vision, things could get ugly fast.

Twitter Reacts to Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma Hilarious Metaphor for Steph Curry’s Contacts

The Steve Harvey gif is an accurate description of what NBA fans across the league are feeling after finding out about Steph Curry’s contacts.

It probably should count for doping, for what it’s worth.

That counts as doping right? — yungskittlez (@iAmyungskittlez) April 4, 2019

Would this thread really be complete without the classic Spy Kids glasses gif?

He brings up a good point. For reference, Kyle Kuzma is a career 33.5% shooter from deep.

Some people don’t shoot over 37% their whole career let alone it’s just a slump for my mans smh — Terrence with an E (@General_Kush) April 3, 2019

Wild Thing of Major Leauge fame was another star athlete who further honed their skills after correcting their vision.

It is really over for the league now…

It’s really over for the league now… — KhadarTheDon™ (@KhadarTheDon) April 3, 2019

I feel like ending this with the Terminator is only fitting given what Curry is capable of.

Los Angeles Lakers 2019 Offseason Outlook

In desperate need of a secondary star to play alongside LeBron James, the Lakers would ideally like to find their piece in free agency. With enough cap space to land another max star, the Lakers biggest hurdle is actually convincing someone to do it. If unable to coax another star to come play alongside LeBron, the Lakers will have to look into moving their young core and future draft picks in order to bring in the player they need.

For what it might be worth, the Lakers are extremely lean in terms of their cap and have a number of quality young prospects on rookie deals. Although the combination of young players and picks wasn’t enough to pry Anthony Davis away from the Pelicans, some combination of the two could be enough to land a different superstar. With the Celtics being able to finally trade for Davis in the offseason, it seems that Davis to the Lakers is off the table and the team will need to look into other options. The Celtics simply have too many assets and a GM that will seemingly stop at nothing to get Davis to Boston.