Lakers Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Thunder; Kyle Kuzma’s Injury Status

The Los Angeles Lakers are trending in the wrong direction in terms of their chances to land a top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Combined with the current struggles of the Charlotte Hornets and the Lakers winning back-to-back games, they now find themselves moving back up the standings. On Tuesday, they draw a tough task of heading on the road to face an Oklahoma City Thunder team still jockeying for playoff position.

While the Lakers have picked up two wins in a row, the Thunder have dropped two straight and are looking to avoid the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. They’re currently tied with the San Antonio Spurs for that spot and a potential first-round matchup with the Golden State Warriors.

As for the Lakers, they’ll again be shorthanded in this game, but could be without Kyle Kuzma as well, who missed the last game with a left foot injury. We’re going to evaluate Kuzma’s status and the impact it could have on the team’s roster and starting lineup.

Kyle Kuzma’s Injury Status & Impact if Sidelined

After missing the game against the Pelicans, it wouldn’t be overly surprising to see Kuzma sit once again. The Lakers have nothing to play for at this point, and would actually benefit from going into tank mode. As SB Nation’s Harrison Faigen pointed out, Kuzma is questionable with tendinitis in his left foot while Tyson Chandler has been ruled out.

Tyson Chandler is out tomorrow with the flu. Kyle Kuzma is questionable with tendinitis in his left foot. Reggie Bullock is probable. — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) April 1, 2019

With Kuzma potentially sidelined this would likely mean big minutes for Mortiz Wagner, who logged 29 last game even while picking up four fouls. Beyond that, we saw Mike Muscala (19 minutes) and Johnathan Williams (15) see decent playing time off the bench.

Lakers Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Thunder

*Notates expected starters

C: JaVale McGee*, Mike Muscala

PF: Kyle Kuzma (Q)*, Moritz Wagner, Johnathan Williams

SF: Lance Stephenson*, Isaac Bonga

SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope*, Reggie Bullock, Jemerrio Jones

PG: Rajon Rondo*, Alex Caruso

LeBron James has already been shut down for the year, and there are a few spots worth monitoring here. While the Lakers split minutes up quite a bit during that win over the New Orleans Pelicans when both James and Kuzma were out, they also won by 28, which likely impacted that.

Lance Stephenson logged just 16 minutes after struggling from the field and shooting 0-for-7. If he remains in the starting lineup, it’s expected that his minutes should be up from that mark. As long as the game against the Thunder stays close, each of the starters could realistically see 30-plus minutes here.

