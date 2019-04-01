Keenan Allen Trashes Le’Veon Bell’s Rap Video, Jets RB Responds

In the defense of Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, Le’Veon Bell did ask for feedback. After the New York Jets running back released a clip of a video from one of his new songs asking if it was fire or trash, the responses poured in. Unfortunately, the bulk of them weren’t under the “fire” category.

Specifically, Allen decided to pull out the honesty card with his response to Bell’s new video, tossing the trash emoji his way.

I gotta keep it band bro. This ain’t it. 🗑 https://t.co/59gGirHyMZ — Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) April 1, 2019

Although a number of the responses featured a similar outlook, it seems Allen’s was enough to get Bell to respond. He tweeted back at the wideout and essentially called Allen out for trying to “seek attention for mentions.” But the receiver was quick to let the newest member of the New York Jets know that he wasn’t trolling, but that he shouldn’t have asked if he didn’t want the truth.

I was not trolling on my momma bro. I don’t troll. Like I said I speak facts. You shouldn’t have asked if you ain’t want the truth. All love over here bro https://t.co/FK1pa651Sd — Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) April 1, 2019

Keenan Allen Calls for Le’Veon’s ‘Real Friends’ to Tell Truth

It should’ve been your real friends that said it tho🤷🏽‍♂️🚫🧢 @LeVeonBell — Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) April 1, 2019

After the first back-and-forth, Allen sent another tweet to Bell letting him know that his “real friends” should have been the ones to tell him the new video wasn’t fire. But for what it’s worth, the Twitter community did a pretty decent job of informing the running back of that with their responses to his original post.

The reactions went far beyond just the trash emoji, as some fans decided to even drag the Jets into it while pulling no punches in the comment section.

u the jets of rap — SCATMAN JOHN🕵🏻‍♂️ (@FourLungPicks) April 1, 2019

Jets 2-15 because of this. Ya'll losing to the bye week as well. — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) April 1, 2019

Le’Veon Bell’s Fresh Start With Jets

While Bell’s rap career doesn’t appear to be taking the public by storm, the good news is that he has a new contract and a fresh start at his day job in the NFL. The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back agreed to terms with the Jets this offseason, signing a four-year, $52.5 million deal in free agency, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Le’Veon Bell: 4 years, $52.5 million with the Jets, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

Schefter also provided some additional information on the deal, citing that the contract can be worth as much as $61 million. He also pointed out that Bell will receive $35 million in guaranteed money.

Le’Veon Bell’s four-year deal with the New York Jets has a max value of $61 million and includes $35 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

After sitting out the entire 2018 NFL season, Bell will look to hit the ground running and prove that the year away won’t impact his overall outlook. He’ll attempt to build off an impressive start to his young career and will take on a big role with his new team.

Bell is an excellent pass-catcher who’s pulled in 312-of-398 targets over 62 games while racking up 2,660 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. As far as a pure runner, Bell has topped 1,250 rushing yards in three of the last four seasons he played, with the lone outlier coming in 2015 when he suited up for just six games.

READ NEXT: Cole Beasley Takes Shot at Cowboys on Twitter After Leaving for Bills