Cole Beasley Takes Shot at Cowboys on Twitter After Leaving for Bills

There’s apparently no love lost on Cole Beasley’s part about his departure from the Dallas Cowboys. After the wide receiver agreed to terms with the Buffalo Bills, it marked the end of his tenure with the franchise where his career began. But the 29-year-old had no problem throwing some shade at the Cowboys after the dust settled.

Following a post about appreciating his time in Dallas, a fan replied and told Beasley that he made a big mistake because the Bills “can’t – won’t win.” That’s when the real fun began, as Beasley made it known he didn’t win with the Cowboys either.

Was at the cowboys for 7 years. We didn’t win either. I’ll be alright. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) March 13, 2019

I guess it shouldn’t be considered too surprising that Beasley is taking his leave from the team in stride based on previous comments. But on the other side of things, he did send out a pretty nice tweet about his time with the franchise.

Cole Beasley Says Cowboys Front Office ‘Pushes’ WR Targets

After the trade which brought Amari Cooper to town from the Oakland Raiders, Beasley saw his workload hit a decline, which was to be expected. But as NFL.com’s Jeremy Bergman revealed back in January, the receiver held an impromptu A.M.A. on Twitter and sounded off on the play-calling a bit.

“Honestly, the front office pushes who they want to get the ball to,” Beasley tweeted. “I haven’t been a huge priority in that regard. Maybe that will change but I’m not sure. More balls come my way in 2 minute (sic) drill where nothing is planned. “I don’t need the ball all the time. Just more than 3 targets a game. Is 5 to 8 targets a game at least too much to ask?”

As Bergman pointed out, Beasley’s targets per game dropped from 6.14 to 4.45 after Cooper was acquired. He finished the year with 65 receptions for 672 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season. Both the catches and yardage rank as the second-most in a single season of his career.

Cole Beasley’s Contract With Bills

Although NFL free agency doesn’t officially begin until Wednesday at 4 p.m. EST, teams can come to agreements with players during the legal tampering period. Once the clock strikes 4 p.m., deals will start being signed, and Beasley is set to receive a nice payday from the Bills.

As NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo revealed, Beasley agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth $29 million. He’ll receive $17 million in two years with $14.4 million guaranteed.

Cole Beasley gets $17 million over the first two years of his deal with Buffalo, $14.4 million guaranteed. The #Cowboys wanted him back, but didn't come strong enough with the offers. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2019

It’s certainly not surprising that Dallas wanted Beasley back, as he and quarterback Dak Prescott had built a strong rapport. The team will now need to look at either free agency or the 2019 NFL Draft to find a potential option to fill the void left by his absence.

