Lomachenko vs. Crolla Live Results: Your Ticket to the Show

Although the main card is scheduled to get underway shortly after 11 pm ET, the undercard gets started at 8 pm ET and features some exciting up and coming prospects. Headlined by pound-for-pound darling Vasyl Lomachenko and filled to the brim with exciting young fighters, Top Rank’s debut card on ESPN+ is one that you won’t want to miss.

Keep it here for live results, updates and analysis throughout the night.

Main Event: Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Anthony Crolla

The main event of the evening sees WBA and WBO lightweight champion, Vasyl Lomachenko, defend his belts against wily veteran challenger Anthony Crolla. Crolla is a former WBA champion and has over 40 career fights to his name. Meanwhile, Lomachenko continues his assault on the smaller weight classes as after racking up belts at featherweight and junior lightweight, and now lightweight.

One of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the sport, Lomachenko’s exceptional footwork and unrivaled speed make him an incredibly dangerous matchup for any style of fighter. A well-rounded and versatile fighter, Lomachenko doesn’t possess a glaring weakness and requires a near-perfect fight to beat.

Crolla is listed as a massive 16/1 underdog despite once holding the same belt that now sits around Lomachenko’s waist. Although pegged as a longshot for a reason, Crolla looks to at the very least keep the fight close and entertaining. A fan favorite for his tendency to engage in heavy-handed exchanges, Crolla will have plenty of support against the daunting Ukrainian champion. Should Crolla pull off the improbable, it would be one of the biggest upsets in the history of the sport.

Main Card: Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Tommy Karpency

Unbeaten former super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (39-0, 25 KO’s) makes his light heavyweight debut against the always game Tommy Karpency (29-6-1, 18 KO’s) in the first main card fight of the evening. Ramirez is one of the top boxers on the planet, however, Karpency is an extremely tough fighter to finish and should pose a good test for the former champion moving up in weight.

With a win over Karpency, Ramirez would likely find himself staring down a title shot at light heavyweight given his exploits at super middleweight

Undercard: Mike Alvarado vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.

The last undercard matchup of the night is a fight for the NABF Junior Super Lightweight Title. Mike Alvarado (40-4, 29 KO’s) takes on the undefeated Arnold Barboza Jr. (20-0, 7 KO’s). Though not known for exciting knockouts, Barboza Jr. is a dangerous and technically solid fighter who should be due for a shot against a title contender should he keep his perfect record intact.

Underard: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Cristian Olivas

Undefeated Khazakstani fighter Janibek Alimkhanuly (5-0, 2 KO’s) gets his toughest test yet in the experienced and dangerous Cristian Olivas (16-4, 13 KO’s). There are two belts on the line in this fight, the WBC Continental Americas and WBO Global middleweight championships. Olivas is coming off back to back losses and needs a big win to get back on track in the middleweight division.

Underard: Guido Vianello vs. Lawrence Gabriel

The lone heavyweight bout of the evening has Italian big man Guido Vianello (2-0, 2 KO’s) facing off with another exciting young heavyweight prospect in Lawrence Gabriel (3-1-1, 2 KO’s). The two lock horns for a six round battle that has a better chance than not to produce some fireworks.

Underard: Alexander Besputin vs. Alfredo Blanco

Highly touted up and coming prospect Alexander Besputin (12-0, 9 KO’s) takes on Argentinian veteran Alfredo Blanco (20-7, 11 KO’s) in a 10 round USBA welterweight title fight in the first fight on the undercard. With another resounding win, Besputin could vault himself up into the to the upper echelon of welterweights and would seem due for a big name test.