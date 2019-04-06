NBA Draft Lottery Standings 2019: Who Will Get Zion Williamson With No. 1 Pick?

The 2019 NBA draft lottery is Tuesday, May 14 which will determine what team lands the No. 1 pick. This year, the draft lottery has added significance as we will likely know where Zion Williamson is headed. The Duke big man is the consensus No. 1 draft pick.

As things stand, the Knicks, Suns and Cavaliers are the favorites to win the draft lottery. Thanks to the revised NBA lottery rules, all three teams would have an equal chance to land the No. 1 pick at 14 percent. The Bulls are in close range with a 12.5 percent chance. Lakers fans hoping to pair Williamson with LeBron James may be disappointed to know L.A. has just a three percent chance of winning the lottery.

New NBA Rules Mean There Is Not a Team That Has the Best Odds to Win the Lottery

Prior to the rule changes, there was a clear favorite to win the draft lottery. This did not mean they would necessarily win, just that they had the best chance. Three teams will now share the best odds under the revised system. NBA.com detailed the new lottery rules.

Under the revamped format, the NBA Draft Lottery will ensure that the team with the worst record will receive no worse than the fifth pick. Under the pre-2019 system, the team with the worst record would pick no lower than fourth. The new system will level the odds at the top of the NBA Draft Lottery so that the teams with the three worst regular-season records will each have a 14 percent chance of winning the lottery. In the pre-2019 structure, the top seed had a 25 percent of winning the lottery, the second seed had a 19.9 percent and the third seed had a 15.6 percent. The odds for the remaining participants in the 14-team lottery will be reduced gradually after the top three. For instance, the difference in lottery odds between the first three seeds (14 percent) and the fourth seed (12.5 percent) will be 1.5 percent.

Knicks Fans Are Salivating Over Zion Williamson in a Knicks Uniform

Williamson has repeatedly said he has no preference as to where he plays in the NBA. The Duke star is playing things close to the vest.

“Whatever NBA team I land on, that’s where I want to be,” Williamson said, per Bleacher Report. “Whoever drafts me, that’s where I want to be.”

This has not stopped Knicks fans from envisioning him in a New York jersey. It is a possibility Williamson is open to.

“If they draft me, I would love to play for them,” Williamson noted to the New York Post. “I mean, I don’t know if they need much saving, but … to the New York fans, I really appreciate the love and support. If the Knicks did draft me, I would love to be there. Like I said, whatever team drafts me, that’s where I want to be.”

Here is a look at the current NBA draft lottery standings as of Saturday, April 6, courtesy of Tankathon. Each team’s chances to land the No. 1 pick is listed in the far-right column.

