NBA Mock Draft 2019: 2 Rounds of Predictions

Getty Jarrett Culver and De'Andre Hunter are the two top NBA prospects playing in the Final Four.

As much as teams try not to overreact to March Madness, it does impact players’ stock and our NBA mock draft tries to take this into account. Our latest mock draft features two rounds with the projected top 60 prospects.

The Elite Eight gifted us with matchups full of NBA prospects, but the Final Four does not have quite the same talent. As Duke, North Carolina and Gonzaga can all attest, having future NBA players does not necessarily lead to an NCAA title. Duke may be perhaps the most surprising given they potentially had three of the first five picks in the upcoming draft. The challenge is Duke lacked shooting and the offense appeared clunky during large stretches of the NCAA tournament.

Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver and Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter are the two top prospects in the Final Four. Both players have the potential to be top-five picks, but there are also question marks about their games.

Culver is a guard whose long-range shooting needs improvement as his 31.6 percent is down nearly seven percentage points from last season. Hunter’s shot has improved, but it would be nice to see him take over games more. Hunter’s defense and shooting are two things NBA teams covet. That said, it is unclear how high Hunter’s ceiling is and whether the Virginia wing has star potential.

The following draft order is based on the NBA standings as of Friday, April 5th as well as future pick obligations, courtesy of Tankathon. Here is a look at my latest NBA mock draft.

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 1st Round Picks

TEAM PLAYER
No. 1 Knicks PF Zion Williamson, Duke
No. 2 Suns PG Ja Morant, Murray State
No. 3 Cavaliers SG RJ Barrett, Duke
No. 4 Bulls SG Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
No. 5 Hawks SG Cam Reddish, Duke
No. 6 Grizzlies SF De’Andre Hunter, Virginia
No. 7 Hawks (via Mavericks) PF Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga
No. 8 Pelicans PG Darius Garland, Vanderbilt
No. 9 Wizards SF Romeo Langford, Indiana
No. 10 Lakers SG Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
No. 11 Timberwolves PF PJ Washington, Kentucky
No. 12 Hornets C Jaxson Hayes, Texas
No. 13 Heat SF Nassir Little, UNC
No. 14 Celtics (via Kings) PF Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga
No. 15 Nets SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech
No. 16 Magic PG Coby White, UNC
No. 17 Pistons SF KZ Okpala, Stanford
No. 18 Spurs PF Sekou Doumbouya, Guinea
No. 19 Thunder C Bol Bol, Oregon
No. 20 Celtics (via Clippers) G Tyler Herro, Kentucky
No. 21 Pacers PG Tre Jones, Duke
No. 22 Celtics C Goga Bitadze, Buducnost
No. 23 Jazz SF Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State
No. 24 Sixers PF Cameron Johnson, UNC
No. 25 Blazers PF Grant Williams, Tennessee
No. 26 Cavs (via Rockets) C Bruno Fernando, Maryland
No. 27 Nets (via Nuggets) SF Matisse Thybulle, Washington
No. 28 Warriors PG Carsen Edwards, Purdue
No. 29 Spurs (via Raptors) SF Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
No. 30 Bucks F Jalen McDaniels, SDSU

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 2nd Round Picks

TEAM PLAYER
31. Nets (via Knicks) SF Dylan Windler, Belmont
32. Suns SG Ty Jerome, Virginia
33. Sixers (via Cavs) SF Louis King, Oregon
34. Sixers (via Bulls) PG Jaylen Nowell, Washington
35. Hawks C Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
36. Mavericks PF Chuma Okeke, Auburn
37. Bulls (via Grizzlies) SF Darius Bazley, USA
38. Hornets (via Wizards) PG Jared Harper, Auburn
39. Pelicans C Mfiondu Kabengele, FSU
40. Kings (via Lakers) C Jontay Porter, Missouri
41. Hawks (via Timberwolves) PG Joshua Obiesie, Germany
42. Hawks (via Hornets) PF Eric Paschall, Villanova
43. Timberwolves (via Heat) PG Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s
44. Kings (via Magic) SF Brian Bowen, USA
45. Magic (via Nets) SG Aubrey Dawkins, UCF
46. Sixers (via Kings) PF Luka Samanic, Croatia
47. Pistons C Nic Claxton, Georgia
48. Spurs PF Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest
49. Hornets (via Thunder) SG Jordan Poole, Michigan
50. Celtics SF Deividas Sirvydis, Lithuania
51. Pacers C Naz Reid, LSU
52. Clippers C Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky
53. Jazz SF Jordan Nwora, Louisville
54. Sixers SF Henri Dress, Estonia
55. Clippers (via Blazers) C Tacko Fall, UCF
56. Knicks (via Rockets) PG Chris Clemons, Campbell
57. Pelicans (via Nuggets) SG Tyus Battle, Syracuse
58. Warriors C Xavier Tillman, Michigan State
59. Raptors PF Isaiah Roby, Nebraska
60. Kings (via Bucks) PG Devon Dotson, Kansas

