NBA Mock Draft 2019: 2 Rounds of Predictions

As much as teams try not to overreact to March Madness, it does impact players’ stock and our NBA mock draft tries to take this into account. Our latest mock draft features two rounds with the projected top 60 prospects.

The Elite Eight gifted us with matchups full of NBA prospects, but the Final Four does not have quite the same talent. As Duke, North Carolina and Gonzaga can all attest, having future NBA players does not necessarily lead to an NCAA title. Duke may be perhaps the most surprising given they potentially had three of the first five picks in the upcoming draft. The challenge is Duke lacked shooting and the offense appeared clunky during large stretches of the NCAA tournament.

Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver and Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter are the two top prospects in the Final Four. Both players have the potential to be top-five picks, but there are also question marks about their games.

Culver is a guard whose long-range shooting needs improvement as his 31.6 percent is down nearly seven percentage points from last season. Hunter’s shot has improved, but it would be nice to see him take over games more. Hunter’s defense and shooting are two things NBA teams covet. That said, it is unclear how high Hunter’s ceiling is and whether the Virginia wing has star potential.

The following draft order is based on the NBA standings as of Friday, April 5th as well as future pick obligations, courtesy of Tankathon. Here is a look at my latest NBA mock draft.

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 1st Round Picks

TEAM PLAYER No. 1 Knicks PF Zion Williamson, Duke No. 2 Suns PG Ja Morant, Murray State No. 3 Cavaliers SG RJ Barrett, Duke No. 4 Bulls SG Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech No. 5 Hawks SG Cam Reddish, Duke No. 6 Grizzlies SF De’Andre Hunter, Virginia No. 7 Hawks (via Mavericks) PF Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga No. 8 Pelicans PG Darius Garland, Vanderbilt No. 9 Wizards SF Romeo Langford, Indiana No. 10 Lakers SG Keldon Johnson, Kentucky No. 11 Timberwolves PF PJ Washington, Kentucky No. 12 Hornets C Jaxson Hayes, Texas No. 13 Heat SF Nassir Little, UNC No. 14 Celtics (via Kings) PF Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga No. 15 Nets SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech No. 16 Magic PG Coby White, UNC No. 17 Pistons SF KZ Okpala, Stanford No. 18 Spurs PF Sekou Doumbouya, Guinea No. 19 Thunder C Bol Bol, Oregon No. 20 Celtics (via Clippers) G Tyler Herro, Kentucky No. 21 Pacers PG Tre Jones, Duke No. 22 Celtics C Goga Bitadze, Buducnost No. 23 Jazz SF Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State No. 24 Sixers PF Cameron Johnson, UNC No. 25 Blazers PF Grant Williams, Tennessee No. 26 Cavs (via Rockets) C Bruno Fernando, Maryland No. 27 Nets (via Nuggets) SF Matisse Thybulle, Washington No. 28 Warriors PG Carsen Edwards, Purdue No. 29 Spurs (via Raptors) SF Admiral Schofield, Tennessee No. 30 Bucks F Jalen McDaniels, SDSU

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 2nd Round Picks