NBA One & Done Rule Needs Some Adjustments Says Former Players

In the last twenty years, the names Schea Cotton and Lenny Cooke carried much weight in AAU hoops. The two shined in an era where the preps to pros culture was the norm.

Cotton was the cream of the crop in the late 90s. Mentioned nationally among top players like Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Baron Davis, Jermaine O’Neal and Stephen Jackson, the former high school All American was a star at Saint John Bosco and Mater Dei. Cotton averaged 24 points and 10 rebounds, leading Mater Dei to a 36–1 record.. Cotton declared for the 2000 NBA Draft where he went undrafted.

In 2001, Lenny Cooke, a Brooklyn, NY native, was a man among boys. Scouts ranked the 6’6 slasher ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James, New York Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony and Miami Heat’s Amar’e Stoudemire. Cooke was a stats stuffer at Northern Valley High School in Old Tappan, NJ. Cooke averaged 25 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks and looked primed to make a splash in the NBA. But just two years later, Cooke found himself playing ball not for an NBA team, but for the Shanghai Dongfang Sharks.

During an ABCD camp high school basketball tournament run by Sonny Vaccaro in Teaneck, NJ, Cooke’s AAU team went head to head with LeBron James’ team. Cooke’s team had the lead and possession of the basketball. James stole the ball, scored on a fast break and won the game, in a play that introduced the world to the Akron, Ohio born baller who was later featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the cover titled, “The Chosen One.” Many believed that that play was a turning point for Cooke’s career.

Dropping by Scoop B Radio, both Cooke and Cotton weighed in on the NBA’s age requirement that states that a player must be 19 years old or one year removed from their high school’s graduating class.

“I mean I disagree a little bit,” Lenny Cooke told me on Scoop B Radio.

“Because I feel like when you making these kids go to school before they put their name in the draft they should have to do at least 2 years instead of one because two years you got, it take 2 years to get an associates degree. So if you’re just going for one year, it ain’t really benefitting you. You’re still a child. I mean, at the end of the day, one year’s not going to; you know what I’m saying, make you or break you. But at the same time, if you get hurt, you see what I’m saying? Then you’re done.”

“I just feel that, you know, people shouldn’t be denied their right to work,” Schea Cotton told me on Scoop B Radio.