NBA Playoff Bracket 2019: Updated Picture & Second-Round Matchups

The 2019 NBA Playoffs are rolling along and round two of the action is drawing near. Before we get there, a number of first-round matchups still have to be decided. Of the eight opening-round matchups, three can be clean 4-0 sweeps in the best-of-seven series, one of which has been completed.

On Sunday, the Boston Celtics completed a sweep of the Indiana Pacers, becoming the first team to advance to the second round. But their prize for going without a loss in round one is likely to be a date with one of the other teams who could complete a sweep in the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo and company hold a 3-0 lead over the Detroit Pistons currently.

Beyond that, the Western Conference has featured some drama, but James Harden and the Houston Rockets are getting the job done in impressive fashion. They’re drawing closer to a clean sweep of the Utah Jazz.

We’re going to take a look at the updated bracket and playoff picture, along with potential second-round matchups. A few of the matchups don’t have a clear favorite, but we’ll receive clarity on those soon.

Updated 2019 NBA Playoff Bracket

*Note: Bracket will be updated as teams advance and second-round matchups are officially set. All bracket information comes courtesy of NBA.com.

Updated NBA Playoff Matchups: Second-Round Outlook

Barring something drastic changing in the series between the Bucks and Pistons, we’re likely to see an interesting round-two matchup on the top of the Eastern Conference bracket. Giannis and the No. 1 seed Bucks will hold homecourt advantage against the No. 4 Celtics and Kyrie Irving, which has a decent chance to be the first second-round series that’s set.

Milwaukee can close their series against Detroit out on Monday potentially, while the Rockets can also advance with a victory in the late game that night. The Golden State Warriors took a big step towards advancing past the Los Angeles Clippers with a Game 4 victory on the road.

The Warriors and Clippers will meet again on Wednesday night, so even if Houston wins on Monday, that potential high-profile second-round matchup won’t be set until mid-week. By the end of the upcoming week, each series will be wrapped up, with the last of any potential Game 7 matchups coming on Sunday, April 28.

Second-Round NBA Playoff Matchup Predictions

On the Western Conference side, it’s likely going to be a matchup between the Warriors and Rockets in the semifinals. The other matchup there remains up in the air, but there’s a decent chance the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers could go to six or seven games based on how the series has started.

Beyond that, the San Antonio Spurs have given the Denver Nuggets everything they can handle. While Gregg Popovich’s squad looks more than capable of pulling off the upset, I’m going to pick the Nuggets, but it’s easy to see this as a seven-game series.

Western Conference Prediction

(1) Golden State Warriors vs. (4) Houston Rockets

(6) Oklahoma City Thunder* vs. (2) Denver Nuggets

*If the Thunder falls in Game 4 on Sunday night at home, the Trail Blazers will likely win the series.

The Eastern Conference is a bit easier to predict based on the current outlook, although a comeback can’t be ruled out for at least one team in the Brooklyn Nets. With that said, the Philadelphia 76ers have looked good after dropping the series opener, even winning without Joel Embiid. I think the East is fairly cut-and-dry heading into round two.

Eastern Conference Prediction

(1) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (4) Boston Celtics

(3) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (2) Toronto Raptors

READ NEXT: Kevin Durant Leaving Warriors? Top Free Agent Suitors