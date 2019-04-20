Latest NFL Mock Draft 2019: Rumors & 1st Round Picks

Latest NFL Mock Draft 2019: Rumors & 1st Round Picks

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Getty Kyler Murray is expected to be selected by the Cardinals with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.

We are just days away from the 2019 NFL draft in Nashville, Tennessee. Our latest mock draft breaks down the numerous rumors heading into the draft. This time of year requires a bit of discernment as it is misinformation season.

All eyes are on the quarterbacks, and it looks like the Cardinals are going to take a signal caller in the first round for the second straight year. After just one season, Josh Rosen could be on his way out of Arizona. Rosen discussed this possibility in a recent Sports Illustrated documentary.

“Football’s a business,” Rosen said, per Rotoworld. “Whatever decisions are made, it is my duty to prove them right if they keep me or prove them wrong if they ship me off.”

The Giants Could Help Dictate the Draft at No. 6

The Giants are a team to watch at No. 6 as the team is still looking for their quarterback of the future. Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock and Daniel Jones are quarterbacks that have all been linked to the Giants at some point during the pre-draft process. Not only do we not know what quarterback the Giants prefer, but New York could also go in another direction entirely at No. 6.

Elsewhere, the Raiders appear at a loss for what they will do with their three picks. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Raiders sent their scouting staff home.

“Sources: #Raiders coach Jon Gruden and GM Mike Mayock sent their scouts home for the weekend and they are not expected to return by draft time. The belief is they don’t know who to trust and wanted to clear the room,” Rapoport tweeted.

Here is a look at my latest NFL mock draft.

NFL Mock Draft 2019: 1st Round

PICK PLAYER
1. Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
2. San Francisco 49ers Edge Joey Bosa, Ohio State
3. New York Jets LB Josh Allen, Kentucky
4. Oakland Raiders DT Quinnen Williams, Bama
5. Tampa Bay Bucs LB Devin White, LSU
6. New York Giants QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
7. Jacksonville Jaguars OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida
8. Detroit Lions Edge Rashan Gary, Michigan
9. Buffalo Bills OG Jonah Williams, Bills
10. Denver Broncos QB Drew Lock, Missouri
11. Cincinnati Bengals DT Ed Oliver, Houston
12. Green Bay Packers TE T.J. Hockenson, Missouri
13. Miami Dolphins Edge Montez Sweat, Miss. State
14. Atlanta Falcons DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson
15. Washington Redskins QB Daniel Jones, Duke
16. Carolina Panthers Edge Clelin Ferrell, Clemson
17. Cleveland Browns CB Greedy Williams, LSU
18. Minnesota Vikings OT Andre Dillard, Washington St.
19. Tennessee Titans WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma
20. Pittsburgh Steelers WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
21. Seattle Seahawks LB Devin Bush, Michigan
22. Baltimore Ravens Edge Brian Burns, Florida State
23. Houston Texans OT Cody Ford, Oklahoma
24. Oakland Raiders CB Rock Ya-Sin, Temple
25. Philly Eagles S Johnathan Abram, Miss. State
26. Indianapolis Colts WR D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss
27. Oakland Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama
28. L.A. Chargers OG Elgton Jenkins, Miss. State
29. Kansas City Chiefs DT Jeffery Simmons, Miss. State
30. Green Bay Packers S Taylor Rapp, Washington
31. L.A. Rams Edge Jaylen Ferguson, Louisiana Tech
32. New England Patriots DT Dexter Lawrence, Clemson

 

  • Published
Read More
, ,