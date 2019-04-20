Latest NFL Mock Draft 2019: Rumors & 1st Round Picks

We are just days away from the 2019 NFL draft in Nashville, Tennessee. Our latest mock draft breaks down the numerous rumors heading into the draft. This time of year requires a bit of discernment as it is misinformation season.

All eyes are on the quarterbacks, and it looks like the Cardinals are going to take a signal caller in the first round for the second straight year. After just one season, Josh Rosen could be on his way out of Arizona. Rosen discussed this possibility in a recent Sports Illustrated documentary.

“Football’s a business,” Rosen said, per Rotoworld. “Whatever decisions are made, it is my duty to prove them right if they keep me or prove them wrong if they ship me off.”

The Giants Could Help Dictate the Draft at No. 6

The Giants are a team to watch at No. 6 as the team is still looking for their quarterback of the future. Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock and Daniel Jones are quarterbacks that have all been linked to the Giants at some point during the pre-draft process. Not only do we not know what quarterback the Giants prefer, but New York could also go in another direction entirely at No. 6.

Elsewhere, the Raiders appear at a loss for what they will do with their three picks. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Raiders sent their scouting staff home.

“Sources: #Raiders coach Jon Gruden and GM Mike Mayock sent their scouts home for the weekend and they are not expected to return by draft time. The belief is they don’t know who to trust and wanted to clear the room,” Rapoport tweeted.

Here is a look at my latest NFL mock draft.

NFL Mock Draft 2019: 1st Round