Orlando Magic NBA Playoff Chances: Latest Predictions After Knicks Win

If the Orlando Magic are going to make their first NBA Playoffs since 2012, they are going to ride Nikola Vucevic all the way there. The 7-foot, 260-pounder tallied a 29-point, 13-rebound double-double to fuel a 114-100 victory over the visiting New York Knicks.

💫💫 D.J. Augustin and @NikolaVucevic are making magic happen as Augustin once again finds a cutting Vucevic off the pick-n-roll for the jam! 💫💫 Watch all of tonight’s action on FOX Sports Florida and on the FOX Sports App!#PureMagic #NBA pic.twitter.com/k7qTVvJ38D — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) April 4, 2019

Last week, Orlando (39-40) used a 24-point outing from Vucevic to top fellow Eastern Conference playoff contender Miami 105-99 to climb higher into postseason contention.

The former USC Trojan is averaging over 20 points and 12 boards this season. The 28-year old and former first-round pick in 2011 is currently having the best season of his 8-year career.

In fact, Orlando head coach Steve Clifford had his team on a bit of a tear, winning 8 of its last 10 games to move into tie for 8th place in the Eastern Conference. The Miami Heat were trailing at halftime to the Boston Celtics, and a loss there would give the Magic sole possession of the final playoff spot.

The last time the franchise avoided a losing record was that 2012 postseason appearance.

Orlando have one more bad loss to avoid, as the Atlanta Hawks visit Amway Center on Friday. Let’s take a look at Orlando’s playoff chances, most likely seeding and remaining schedule.

Magic Playoff Chances & Potential Seeds

According to Playoff Status, Orlando entered the evening with a 76 percent chance of making the postseason. That split up into a 45 percent chance at the 8-seed and a 27 percent chance at the 7-seed and a 5 percent chance at the 6.

ESPN’s BPI was slightly more optimistic, giving the Magic 78 percent postseason odds. The metric also predicts a 40-42 record, which projects to be a 3-way tie for the final playoff spot with Miami and Brooklyn.

A win tonight boosted the overall chances to 81 percent per Playoff Status. That splits up into 47 percent at the 8-seed, 29 percent at the 7 and 5 percent at the 6.

Most Important Games Down the Road for the Magic

Fortunately for the Magic, they hold one of the easier remaining schedules out of Eastern Conference teams according to Playoff Status. That consists of one more layup against Atlanta, as well as a potential one versus a Charlotte team on its last playoff legs. The final game could be against a Boston team looking to rest its starters.

Team Rankings pegs their final record at 40-42. Last update, that record was one game better. With only three games left, however, the Magic likely just need one win to clinch a postseason spot.

Team Rankings only projects Orlando to come out on top over Atlanta, giving an over 77 percent win probability. Charlotte and Boston are both on the road and under 41 percent.

The Magic may have to reverse a major negative trend in road games to make the final push. They are just 15-24 on the season away from Amway Center.