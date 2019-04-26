Patriots NFL Draft Picks: When Does New England Select in 2nd & 3rd Rounds?

After selecting a receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft for the only time ever during Belichek’s reign, the New England Patriots are loaded with second and third round picks. Poised to be one of the more active teams on day two of the draft, the Patriots could either possibly trade up to grab a player they like, or sit back and take a whopping five prospects with their picks to help restock their talent pool.

With so many picks at The Hooded One’s disposal, just when do the New England Patriots Pick in the second and third round of the NFL Draft?

Patriots Round 2 & 3 NFL Draft Picks

Round 2, Pick 56

Round 2, Pick 64

Round 3, Pick 73

Round 3, Pick 97

Round 3, Pick 101

Patriots NFL Draft Biggest Needs

The Patriots already made a splash and attacked one of their biggest needs at wide receiver. Especially with Josh Gordon awaiting reinstatement from his suspension, the Pats are incredibly thin in terms of their receiving core and the addition of N’Keal Harry seems like an ideal fit. Look for the Patriots to possibly go back and address the issue again but not until the deeper rounds.

In the meantime, the Patriots will likely keep an eye on tight end as they look for a long term replacement for Rob Gronkowski. Even with Iowa’s big two tight ends off the board, there are still a number of viable options heading into the second and third rounds and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Patriots spend another early pick to help refill the pipeline at TE.

The Patriots also have some holes to fill on the other side of the ball, specifically on the line and in the secondary. If the Patriots wind up taking a TE in the second round, expect them to attack the defense hard for the remainder of the draft. The Patriots have had a ton of success drafting defensive players in deep rounds and quickly developing them into useful pieces so expect quite a bit of that in a draft where the Patriots are loaded with picks.

The Patriots also have the draft capital to make a move up the board and grab another big name player. Seeing as they don’t pick again until the back half of the second round, they have more than enough assets to comfortably move into any second round position they see fit. Especially if they’re looking to grab a TE early, it might make sense to simply trade up and get it over with.