Paul George’s Shoulder Injury: Latest Updates on Thunder Forward

While Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George has opted not to address the media much as of late (specifically after Game 3), his shoulder has remained a topic of conversation. While George has dealt with some sort of shoulder ailment as of late and missed the regular-season finale against the Milwaukee Bucks, he’s played in each of the team’s playoff games.

But although George has been out there and playing through any type of injury, there appears to be something going on with his shoulder. What that is will remain the big question, and it’s one that the fans haven’t heard much about. Let’s take a look at what we do know about the Thunder star’s current injury and the situation with it.

Paul George Shoulder Updates & Info

While a number of things have been brought to light on George’s shoulder, there hasn’t been anything overly serious to this point. As SB Nation’s Kristian Winfield pointed out previously, George was previously icing his shoulder every timeout and would wear a mesh shoulder brace under his jersey.

But even with that said, Nate Feken of KFOR revealed a video of Thunder coach Billy Donovan addressing George’s shoulder. During his comments, Donovan stated that George has never complained about his shoulder bothering him or him not feeling like himself.

Donovan did go on to state that George couldn’t do anything with his arm prior to the regular-season finale, which is why he didn’t play. It’s apparent that George has fought through the pain aspect of it and is now hoping to get his rhythm back.

Following Game 1 of the opening-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers, Henry Abbott of True Hoop pointed out that George said he is “pain-free” and that his shoulder “didn’t have any effect” on the matchup.

Paul George’s Play Through Opening Games of NBA Playoffs

On the surface, George’s numbers look good through the first three games of the NBA playoffs. He’s averaged 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. But there’s plenty of question about his shooting and whether the shoulder is impacting it. After shooting 8-of-24 (33.3 percent) from the field in Game 1, he bounced back with a strong performance in the second game.

George shot 11-of-20 (55.0 percent) during the tough 114-94 loss to the Blazers, and the hope was that he’d turned a corner. Unfortunately, his shooting mark fell off in Game 3, as the 28-year-old knocked down 18.8 percent of his attempts (3-of-16) during a 120-118 victory.

It’s tough to gauge how much it’s George’s shoulder or simply his shot not falling, but through the first three postseason games, he’s made just 8-of-29 attempts from 3-point range. His 28.0 percent mark from deep, paired with the 35.7 percent average from the field has remained a topic of conversation.

