Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson’s Girlfriend, Shows Off New Look at Masters

After rumors swirled that Dustin Johnson and girlfriend Paulina Gretzky were not on good terms, the couple appears to be back on solid footing. Gretzky is attending the Masters to support Johnson and is sporting a new hairstyle which a bit shorter than normal.

“Can I get an AMEN 🙏🏻 @themasters,” Gretzky noted on Instagram.

Gretzky was making a play on words with the famous Amen Corner at Augusta. Gretzky also posted a photo to her Instagram story where she was sharing a drink at Augusta with a friend.

According to the New York Post, the couple vacationed in Aspen then later headed on a tropical trip with Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims over the offseason. The trip came months after a rumored feud between the two couples.

Gretzky made waves in 2018 after she wiped all images of Johnson from her Instagram account. Johnson posted a photo with Gretzky at a Kid Rock concert back in October.

“Thanks kid for an amazing show @paulinagretzky,” Johnson posted on Instagram.

Dustin Johnson Released a Statement in 2018 After He Was Wiped From Paulina Gretzky’s Instagram

The couple appears to be back to normal after a rocky 2018. Johnson released a statement on September 11, 2018 via Twitter after his images were removed from Gretzky’s Instagram.

“Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support,” Johnson tweeted.

Gretzky & Johnson Have 2 Kids: River & Tatum

Johnson and Gretzky are the proud parents of two children: River and Tatum. Johnson is also invested in the development of youth golf through his junior golf tournament, Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship. Johnson believes the best way to get young people involved in golf is to lessen the pressure.

“They don’t have to be fully committed at a young age,” Johnson told GOLF.com. “I played every sport growing up. You don’t just need to focus as a young kid on one sport. I think playing all of them for me was fun and I enjoyed it. Some of these kids at such an early age are so focused just on one sport that eventually they’re gonna burn out. I think it helps you develop skills that are needed for golf.”

Gretzky Met Johnson Thanks to Her Mother

Gretzky met Johnson thanks to her parents. Gretzky’s mother, Janet, played with Johnson at Tiger Woods pro-am tournament in 2011. She decided to play matchmaker after the tournament by inviting the golfer to meet her daughter.

“At the end of 2011, my mom played with Dustin in the Wednesday pro-am at Tiger’s tournament at Sherwood,” Gretzky told Golf Digest. “She told Dustin about her daughter, blah-blah-blah, and invited him to the house that night. I’m sure he was rolling his eyes, and so was I when my mom invited me over to meet this golfer she had just met. So I show up looking like a complete ragamuffin, and here’s this really cute guy. I didn’t stay long, but he was such a gentleman, so endearing. He’s always been that way to me. We exchanged numbers, and here we are.”