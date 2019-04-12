WATCH: Rudy Gay Puts DeMar DeRozan Into Mock Headlock During Spurs Presser

The NBA Playoffs can be a stressful time. With 16 teams fighting for a title and with every week possibly being the last for many months, it’s natural for anxiety to take hold.

The solution for the San Antonio Spurs: straight clownin’. During a press conference between local media and forward Rudy Gay, teammate DeMar DeRozan persistently photobombed. This led to Gay jokingly putting the star guard into a headlock after the 3rd interruption.

The first time DeRozan caused a stir, Gay just stared at him and pressed forward with the interviews. The second time, Gay was answering a question about whether or not the Spurs can “go out there and win it” against the Denver Nuggets (their first-round opponent). With DeRozan to his left, Gay asked if the import from Toronto had anything to add.

“I’m just standing here so you’ll hurry up,” DeRozan said. “I ain’t listening to nothing you’re saying. Do your thing, though.”

The 3rd time, Gay asked the reporters if they’d like to see him “mess up” DeRozan, leading to a mock scuffle and a lot of laughter. It was definitely a lighter moment in what figures to be an intense series between San Antonio and Denver.

San Antonio Versus Denver Series Predictions

When the Spurs tip off at Pepsi Center tomorrow night (10:30 p.m. EST, ESPN), they will have to figure out a way to deal with the awesome frontcourt of All-Star Nikola Jovic, Paul Millsap and Mason Plumlee.

To help LaMarcus Aldridge in the frontcourt, head coach Gregg Popovich will likely turn to Jakob Poeltl. As John Schuhmann of NBA.com states, he provided a lift in the last two meetings, which were split between the Spurs and Nuggets.

The Spurs started Jakob Poeltl in each of the last two meetings, though their other starting lineup – White, Forbes, DeRozan, Gay and Aldridge – played in all four and was a plus-13 in 37 total minutes against the Nuggets. The Spurs were a plus-8 in 28 minutes against Denver with Aldridge and Poeltl on the floor together, even though they shot 2-for-13 from 3-point range in those minutes.

In addition, the Spurs have the edge in coaching experience. Popovich will be coaching his 278th playoff game, while Nuggets coach Michael Malone will be in his first.

The X-factor in the series may be the matchup between Denver’s backcourt and DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan tallied 27.0 points and 6.0 dimes in the two wins in the season series, while just 13 points in the losses.

That likely means Gary Harris is going to have to step it up this weekend and beyond. As Shaun Powell writes, “it’s been a perplexing and disappointing season for the Nuggets’ guard.”

(Harris) has taken a step back in his development. (He) was groomed for a star role, yet injuries and mediocre play have intervened. His scoring average is down nearly five points and he seems trapped in a fog at times.

The Spurs will likely claw in what could be one of Popovich’s final series. If this gets past five games, is Malone and his young team ready for a high-pressure environment?

For a Spurs franchise that’s been here and done that, the players seem relaxed. That level of intangible is invaluable in crunchtime. I’m calling the upset.

Prediction: Spurs in 7