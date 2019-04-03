Russell Westbrook Appears to Say ‘That’s for Nipsey’ After 20-20-20 Game

After joining the elite company of the legendary Wilt Chamberlain on Tuesday night, Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook had one message. Westbrook secured his 20-20-20 game, becoming the second player in NBA history to do so with marks of 20 points, 21 assists and 20 rebounds. And the first thing he was seen doing was showing some love to Nipsey Hussle.

As Hoop Central reveals, the Thunder star appears to say “that’s for Nipsey,” in honor of the rapper and songwriter, who died this week after being shot multiple times.

Russ says “that’s for Nipsey” after securing his 20-20-20 game. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/7VR0oHL8qQ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 3, 2019

Westbrook grabbed a defensive rebound with 41 seconds remaining to wrap up his night and the Thunder took a timeout immediately after. This is when the scene above was caught on camera, and he finished the night with 20 points, 21 assists and 20 rebounds in 37 minutes.

Paul George on Westbrook’s Performance, Nipsey Hussle Shoutout

Westbrook’s Thunder teammate and star forward Paul George was among the many who responded on social media, and he did so by sending some love to Hussle as well. In an Instagram post, George stated the following:

“20+20+20=60! If you know you know… this dude is fu**ing incredible! RIP NIP! ♿️♿️♿️ #LongLiveNipsey” George posted.

The performance by the guard during his team’s 119-103 win featured a stat line only achieved by one other player in Chamberlain. As ESPN revealed, Chamberlain scored 22 points with 25 rebounds and 21 assists on February 2, 1968, per Elias Sports Bureau.

It was the type of line many basketball fans likely thought they’d never see again. But Westbrook, who’s set to average a triple-double for the third consecutive season, has been another level of dominant in recent years.

Nipsey Hussle’s Suspected Killer Brought Into Custody

Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Joseph Asghedm, was shot Sunday in the parking lot at Marathon Clothing, a store he opened, on West Slauson Avenue in South Los Angeles’ Hyde Park. The Los Angeles Times reported the 33-year-old rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Los Angeles Police Department revealed on Tuesday that the suspected killer of Hussle, Eric Holder, had been taken into custody. The LAPD tweeted that Holder, 29, was arrested and thanked the community and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Eric Holder, the suspected killer of Nipsey Hussle, has been arrested and is in police custody. Thank you to both our community for the heightened awareness/vigilance, and our partners at @LASDHQ.”

Messages of shock and disbelief over the news of Hussle’s death came from athletes, musicians, celebrities, fans and everyone in-between. Westbrook found a unique way to show his love for Hussle and has also posted numerous messages on social media about it in recent days.

YOU’RE ONE OF ONE BRO!!! Rest Up King 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/fXzJesHlaB — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) April 1, 2019

